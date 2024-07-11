George Town man denies $41,000 was the proceeds of crime

A 45-year-old man arrested last year with a loaded Colt .45 pistol in his car glove box is facing new allegations relating to the possession of $41,000 cash.
Wayne Robert John Hodge, now of George Town, pleaded not guilty through defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins to a count of dealing with property believed to be the proceeds of crime and to possession of the drug ice in Devonport on May 31, 2024.
Magistrate Evan Hughes committed the proceeds of crime allegation to the Supreme Court of Tasmania on September 2.
The possession of methylamphetamine count was adjourned indefinitely.
In February 2023 a police operation at Mole Creek seized military grade firearms, drugs worth $1 million and $43,000 cash.
A Russian made SKS 7.62mm assault rifle and an Australian Auto 5.56 calibre assault rifle were seized by members of the Viper Taskforce from properties associated with Mr Hodge.
When he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court Mr Hodge faced a total of 17 charges including trafficking in MDMA and possession of a thing for the manufacture of a controlled substance, a silencer, a shortened firearm, stolen firearms, magazines and a loaded firearm. The SKS assault rifle and a Ruger America .223 had identification altered.
Drugs seized included 355 grams of methylamphetamine, 3.25 kg of MDMA and 446 MDMA tablets.
Mr Hodge was in custody from February to September.
He was granted bail in the Supreme Court in Launceston in September 2023 after his defence lawyer emphasized the issue of a likely long delay until his trial could be held.
