'There's a lot of stories to tell': Aviation society hunts for new members

The Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society (TAHS) celebrated its sixth birthday this week. While its members will tell you the group is still young, it already has a rich history.
Founded in 2018 and incorporated as a legal entity in the following year, the organisation has grown to a small membership of roughly 70 people.
It's best known as the owner of a Desoutter Mk. II monoplane by the name of Miss Flinders, currently on display at the Launceston Airport departure lounge.
The historic plane was a pioneer of commercial air service between Launceston and Flinders Island when it first took flight back in 1932 under Lawrence Johnson.
Almost a century later, the TAHS was able to acquire the aircraft from the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) through the efforts of president Andrew Johnson, Lawrence's grandson.
"I had this interest in the Aviation Historical Society but that's where it really piqued," Mr Johnson said.
"We negotiated with the airport and it's been quite a success story to have it on display."
For most who know of the TAHS, this is where the story begins and ends. But the group's ambitions are far too lofty to be satisfied with showcasing just one aircraft.
"We're negotiating with the current owner of a Gipsy Moth biplane with the registration VH-ULM," Mr Johnson said.
"That was the first aircraft to fly off Western Junction Airport in 1930, and it's still in flying condition.
"It's currently owned by a surgeon in Brisbane and he would like to see it returned to Launceston. If that happens, that would be amazing."
The organisation is already in possession of - and brace yourself for this - more than 1200 historic items, including flight suits and helmets dating back to the 1930s along with a complete Auster aeroplane.
While Miss Flinders is seen by a million people every year, almost all of these items are locked away in storage, where they're likely to remain for the foreseeable future.
The aviation society currently lacks a base of operations, meaning it can't showcase much of its collection outside of occasional roving exhibitions.
"In the early days, we started our meetings at Hanger 17 out at the airport," Mr Johnson said.
"We still call that our base because it's a significant historical hanger, not just for Tasmania, but for Australia.
"But we don't have a regular place to meet now, it's been taken over by the distillery."
The organisation is in talks with a number of Launceston-based groups to create a historical aviation library, but treasurer Peter Manktelow admitted this was "still a ways off".
TAHS leadership launched a recruitment drive this May to help get the project and others like it off the ground.
"We put out flyers to something like 46 libraries around the state and some 21 regional newspapers," Mr Manktelow said.
"Since the 14th of May, we've increased our membership by eight people.
"It doesn't sound like much, but if that continues, we'll end up with 100 members by the end of the year."
Although a $30 annual membership fee plays a large part in funding, Mr Manktelow said this wasn't the primary concern of the TAHS.
"It's not for the money so much as the fact that the workload falls upon the few," he said.
"If we can increase the numbers, then we can start looking at other projects. Our long-term goal has got to be a home for our exhibition items."
Current operations for the aviation society include a quarterly newsletter, guest speaker nights, roving exhibitions, and sausage sizzle fundraisers.
Mr Johnson said the group had a lot more in store just over the horizon.
"We're looking at becoming a member of the Aviation Museums Network of Australia, that will bring us more national presence," he said.
"We have some exciting projects happening and it would be great to have more membership who could get involved.
"It means we can continue to tell the story of Tasmanian aviation, and there's a lot of stories to tell."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.