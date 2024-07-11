The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Review needs to answer childhood education and care challenges, Labor says

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 11 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian parents can't work because of long waits for early childhood education and care placements, Labor leader Dead Winter says.
Tasmanian parents can't work because of long waits for early childhood education and care placements, Labor leader Dead Winter says.

Labor says the government's review of the education sector needs to capture the state's early childhood education and care area as families wait longer than ever for placements.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.