Review needs to answer childhood education and care challenges, Labor says

Labor says the government's review of the education sector needs to capture the state's early childhood education and care area as families wait longer than ever for placements.
Labor leader Dean Winter on Thursday said access to child care was even more pronounced in regional areas, which meant that parents were prevented from working when they wanted to.
"Last week on the North-West, I spoke to a provider who had a childcare waiting list that was as long as the number of young people that they were caring for," he said.
"One of the leading causes for Tasmanians not participating in the workforce is the lack of childcare options.
"In fact, four out of 10 Tasmanians said that the reason they weren't working was because they couldn't get care."
Mr Winter said there was an opportunity through the upcoming education review to address some of the challenges in the early childhood education and care sector, and achieve better outcomes from children, families and the sector's workforce.
He said Labor believed there was scope to increase the provision of childcare using existing school infrastructure.
Tim Short, the chief executive of early childhood education and care provider Adventure Patch, said it was important that the sector was regarded as part of the Tasmanian education system and not just an afterthought.
He said the main issues faced by the sector was access for families as well as the quantity and quality of educators.
"We have a massive shortage of staff, quality staff, that can come in and work with children," Mr Short said.
"This review really needs to consider that pipeline of higher educators coming into our system."
Government minister Roger Jaensch said the review's terms of reference were under development.
He said the government acknowledged there were areas where demand for child care was higher than supply.
Mr Jaensch said one of the sector's greatest constraints was to train workers to meet regulatory ratios.
