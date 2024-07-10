Feature Property | Suburbs and nature collide

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
At the northernmost edge of Riverside, and with creek frontage, it's perfect for watching the resident wedge-tailed eagles fly up from Tamar Island to the bushland immediately next to the home.
This brand new, craftsman-built residence is situated on a larger than average block of 1586m2 (approx) It has been separated into a fully fenced yard, with access through to your very own bushland retreat that runs down to Cormiston Creek, perfect for adventures and exploring.
The living area captures views from every window and is spacious and filled with sunlight. A well-thought-out kitchen is both practical for families, entertaining and beautiful to look at, with streamlined appliances, a spacious butler pantry and brushed brass handles and tapware.
The primary bedroom with river views from the large designer window has a stylishly fitted-out walk-in robe and gorgeous ensuite, and the family bathroom is equally as gorgeous with its double vanity, a spectacular bath and walk-in shower.
The three remaining bedrooms all offer built-in robes, and one of these rooms lends itself well to an office for those who wish to work from home.
Stylish décor choices have been made with the exterior of the home, and the internal finishes. The carpeting is plush, the light fittings are considered, and overall, the home has a modern, apartment-style feel.
