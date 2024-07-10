House of the Week | Historic gem with modern elegance

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Welcome to 1 Welman Street, Launceston - where history meets contemporary luxury.
This exquisite property, built in 1860 by Tasmania's renowned architect James Bennell, stands as a testament to timeless elegance and craftsmanship.
Perched atop the picturesque Launceston landscape, this home boasts breathtaking views of the city skyline and the tranquil Tamar Valley, which can be viewed from multiple spaces throughout the property.
Step inside to discover a superbly renovated residence, meticulously designed to offer a stylish inner-city lifestyle. While the home boasts modern upgrades to provide you with ultimate comfort, the property still retains much of its loved character and charm with fireplaces, wooden floorboards and high ceilings.
Featuring four generously sized bedrooms, including a master suite that offers unparalleled privacy and separation from the rest of the house - the home is ideal for both families and guests alike.
The heart of this home is its chef-style stainless steel kitchen, where culinary dreams come to life. Warm and inviting living spaces create the perfect atmosphere for cosy evenings spent with loved ones.
And for those who love to entertain, the fabulous light-filled dining room offers panoramic city views, making every meal an experience to remember.
Outside, several outdoor entertaining areas beckon, providing the ultimate setting for year-round outdoor entertaining and living. Whether it's a summer barbecue or a winter soiree, you'll find the perfect spot to host gatherings and create lasting memories.
Its terraced lawns and gardens provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation and entertainment, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle.
But perhaps one of the most coveted features of this property is its unrivalled inner-city parking. With secure parking for up to six cars, you'll never have to worry about finding a spot again - making city living both convenient and stress-free.
Book your appointment with Sam Woolcock of Elders Real Estate Launceston to view the property today.
Check out the e-edition here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.