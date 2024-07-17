Rezoning White Hills property balances protection, more uses: Council

After a small hiccup, councillors have initiated the rezoning process for land at White Hills.
An application to apply rural zoning to agricultural land at 325 Watery Plains Road was unanimously endorsed by City of Launceston councillors.
The matter was previously listed for consideration on June 27, but was removed from the agenda ahead of the meeting.
Speaking on July 11, councillor Tim Walker said there had been some "anomalies" in documents previously tendered to the council.
Cr Walker said these had since been rectified, and the final application was one he was happy to support as it opened up the more-than 500 square metre block to more uses while protecting the site's natural values.
"This rezoning comes about because at present it is zoned agricultural," he said.
"The application to rezone it as rural does mean that there will be additional uses for the property that you would not be able to do if it were to remain agricultural.
"But nonetheless it does actually give that opportunity to extend protections on the natural values of the land which is an important part of this."
The application was brought to the council as the land was previously zoned as agricultural, however a report showed its capacity for farming was limited.
The report said a small portion of the land was suitable for grazing, and the entire property had very limited use for cropping.
Rural zoning would still permit farming at the property, but allows more to be done with the land by default rather than requiring discretionary approvals.
These included domestic animal breeding, animal boarding and training, and even extractive industries like mining.
Much of the land is subject to a conservation covenant, and if the Tasmanian Planning Commission approves the planning scheme amendment, a priority vegetation overlay.
The proposed planning scheme amendment will now be exhibited for 28 days, before being referred to the Tasmanian Planning Commission for approval.
