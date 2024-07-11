The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

15,000 Tasmanians are left waiting for dental treatment. What can be done?

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 12 2024 - 7:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oral Health Therapist and Dental Hygienist Association of Australia Tasmania state chair Karen Lam. Picture by Craig George
Oral Health Therapist and Dental Hygienist Association of Australia Tasmania state chair Karen Lam. Picture by Craig George

Tasmanians continue to have the worst dental health outcomes in the country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.