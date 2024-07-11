15,000 Tasmanians are left waiting for dental treatment. What can be done?

Tasmanians continue to have the worst dental health outcomes in the country.
But with 15,000 Tasmanians waiting around four years for general treatment, it's hard to put the blame solely on Tasmanians not flossing enough.
A state audit office report examining public treatment provided by Oral Health Services Tasmania revealed Tasmanians had the worst prevalence of tooth loss in Australia, with 22 per cent of adults having fewer than 21 of their 32 natural teeth.
Only 71 per cent of adults have received a check-up in the past two years - the second worst nationwide behind the Northern Territory.
Cost, access to care and a lack of oral health education are among the top perpetrators of poor dental hygiene - so what can be done about it?
Dental Hygienist Association of Australia Tasmania state chair Karen Lam said despite their advocacy efforts, they were disappointed to see the lack of investment in dental health outcomes in the 2024-25 federal budget.
"There was really nothing to cover dental health needs," Ms Lam said.
"We sent through a comprehensive report with evidence and studies to stress prevention was the way to go for public [dental] health, but unfortunately that hasn't been taken into account."
According to the budget, $74.8 million was allocated to "allow the RFDS to provide its primary care and dental services to more Australians across more remote communities".
Ms Lam said the state government also needed to take more action on oral health.
A government spokesperson said an increasing waitlist for oral health services during the pandemic and a "significant reduction" in federal government funding had put pressure on the system.
"Which is why the Tasmanian government took strong action to reduce it through our $4 million commitment to provide an additional 20,000 dental appointments to the community," they said.
"This investment is delivering positive results, with the waiting list now almost 4,000 lower compared to 2021, and continuing to trend downwards compared to the same time last year."
Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) dentist Lara Bean and her team travel to rural parts of the state to deliver dental care to Tasmanians who otherwise can't get access.
She said living in rural areas was a big barrier to proper oral care.
"On King and Flinders Island, there's no publically funded transport for patients - there are some schemes available, but they have to leave the island which can incur expenses to them," Dr Bean said.
"Unfortunately, we're seeing a lot of people who haven't been taught how to brush and floss properly, and who aren't using fluoridated toothpaste."
Dr Bean said she'd seen patients' quality of life improve from the RFDS mobile services.
"We've seen a lot of patients who come in with pain that's affecting their daily quality of life and fixing that for patients - almost immediately, things have become a lot better for them," Dr Bean said.
Ms Lam said while prices varied, the cost of an initial visit including cleans and x-rays cost around $200 without private health insurance.
St Lukes Health chief health officer Luke Cameron said prevention and early intervention played a "huge role" in lowering the costs.
"We need to improve kids' oral health literacy and get good habits in place early, which keeps dental issues from arising in the first place," Mr Cameron said.
"Regular checkups are key, but the public non-urgent dental waitlist is years-long and private dental treatment can also not be an option for some Tasmanians.
"One impactful solution would be for the government to commit to sustainable, long-term funding of the Tasmanian dental voucher system, and for more private dentists to sign onto the program.
"This is something St Lukes committed to, as it will allow public patients to be treated in private clinics, particularly for urgent dental care, ideally creating capacity in our public system to provide more non-urgent dental care."
In terms of improving oral health education, Mr Cameron said they were pushing for the roll-out of HealthLit4Kids in schools statewide - a Tasmanian-developed health literacy program that supplements the curriculum with different health topics, including oral health.
"This will lead to a generational shift," Mr Cameron said.
"Tasmanians could have the best smiles in the country, rather than the nation's highest prevalence of tooth decay."
