Draft open space strategy due to come back to public in 'coming weeks'

An updated management plan for the council's parks and recreation areas will be put back to the public "in the coming weeks".
The City of Launceston council began drafting its new Recreation and Open Space Strategy late 2023, and planned to have the draft complete by mid-2024.
Council chief executive officer Sam Johnson said the new strategy would be available to the public in a matter of weeks and that the final document would likely be published by September.
"The City of Launceston has completed the draft Recreation and Open Space Strategy, which will now be presented to councillors and stakeholders for review," Mr Johnson said.
"We'll also be seeking feedback from the community in the coming weeks via our online engagement platform Tomorrow Together."
Public consultation on the updated strategy was sought via an online survey in December and January 2023.
This was to gauge what Launceston residents actually wanted from the council's parks, reserves, and conservation spaces. The final document, updating the existing strategy, was published in 2007.
The 258 recreation spaces cover 15,580 hectares and include 61 play areas and a wide-ranging trail network.
The council says play equipment at Coronation Park is also due a refresh.
Responding to a question by deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie about the playground, recreation planning officer Ben Clark said the equipment was built in 2010 and as such was nearing the end of its useful life.
"An average asset life of 15 years is applicable to this asset meaning it is theoretically due for renewal in 2025," he said.
"Based on this asset data, renewal can be expected in the short-term, Council officers will inspect the equipment and to better inform a definitive delivery timeframe."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.