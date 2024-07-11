Ariarne Titmus' parents thank Tasmanians for their support and well wishes

Dear Tasmanians,
It is with enormous pride that we respond to the incredible support from our home state, Tasmania.
In particular, what Ariarne and our family have received as we approach the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The nerves and anxiety have well and truly settled in and they won't leave until the final race.
We can't believe the journey we have been on.
Over the years, some wonderful words have been published and images broadcast. The messages Arnie and the family have received are overwhelming and very humbling. Thank you.
You never forget where you came from and what impact it had on your life. We are particularly moved that we are still claimed as Tasmanians.
While our base today is south-east Queensland, Tasmanians and the state are held fondly in our hearts.
As Arnie takes to the blocks in Paris, memories will flood back to those days when she was four months old and learning to swim. Her first race as a seven year old. It doesn't feel that long ago.
Arnie has been incredibly focused, but above the Olympic Gold Medals, World Championships, and World Records, we are most proud of how she and her sister, Mia, have grown into beautiful, humble young women with giving souls.
In advance for the coming week of swimming, thank you for getting up early and cheering like crazy for a little girl from Launceston, Tasmania, who dared to dream about competing at the Olympics. Paris awaits! Go Arnie! Go the Aussies!
Cheers everyone,
Steve and Robyn Titmus, QLD
Two years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed nine months off work.
I tried to get some form of benefit from Centrelink, but apparently, my husband earned a few dollars too much.
Never mind the fact that I had to cover the mortgage, groceries, usual household bills, and now my medication. My boss had written a letter saying my job was there when I was better, so obviously, I wasn't planning on staying on benefits. I have worked and paid taxes all my adult life, and the one time I need a little help, I get none. I got more help from Aurora and the Cancer Council than from a place that is meant to help someone.
If it wasn't for family and friends I don't know how we would have got through. Dealing with the upheaval of chemo and worrying about bills is not a good mix. And no, I tried to access some of my super but couldn't. These guidelines need to be looked at and changed. My heart breaks for anyone else going through this.
Tania McKay, Riverside
OUR State Government hands out money to help with power bills, for which I am very grateful, however there is an easier way than this.
Can we just tell our power company, which I believe has a three-tier structureAurora, Townsend, Hydroto drop its prices, or is this much too simple a solution?
Naturally, handing out money makes them look good.
Hang on! Didn't they take it from us in the first place?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
HERE'S a challenge for the Premier, which he should find easier than falling off a log.
Identify one reference, apart from his piece in The Examiner (July 11), where Tasmania is referred to as "the entrepreneurial State."
Meanwhile, I'll continue my own, thus far fruitless search.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
I WOULD like the appropriate Minister to give me a real costing of the remedial roadworks that have been carried out on the 400 metre section of the Bass Highway just south of Elizabethtown. It has been conducted over the past six months and is still in a state of disrepair. I am citing the total incompetence of the contractors concerned as the reason for failure. Just recently, why would you try and do a seal after and during a period of freezing temperatures? The result is out there for everyone to see; we are being shafted, and I would like some action.
Barry Crawford, Deloraine
GUESS which country, currently holding the presidency of the UN Security Council, has just bombed a children's hospital in Ukraine?
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
