Ariarne Titmus' parents thank Tasmanians for their support and well wishes

I WOULD like the appropriate Minister to give me a real costing of the remedial roadworks that have been carried out on the 400 metre section of the Bass Highway just south of Elizabethtown. It has been conducted over the past six months and is still in a state of disrepair. I am citing the total incompetence of the contractors concerned as the reason for failure. Just recently, why would you try and do a seal after and during a period of freezing temperatures? The result is out there for everyone to see; we are being shafted, and I would like some action.