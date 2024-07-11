North Launceston coach Adrian Smith to miss State League's Northern derby

North Launceston coach Adrian Smith has handed over the coaching reins for this weekend's clash against Launceston.
Also the acting principal at Riverside High School, Smith is on a family holiday to Queensland - taking part in last weekend's Gold Coast Marathon.
"It was something we booked in a long time ago, we talked about as a footy club whether I come back or not but at the moment I'm really comfortable because our leadership and players are really connected," he said.
"They've taken the reins this week with the planning and understandings and it's a good opportunity for them to see the game in a different light and put some time and energy into that prep work."
Former development league coach Hadyn Goss will lead the group on match-day, with the Bombers' player leaders - six of which are fulfilling assistant-coaching roles - also involved.
Alex Lee, Fletcher Bennett, Harry Bayles, Declen Chugg, Blade Sulzberger and Jacob Kerr have guided the team's preparation - constructing the game plan across each line group.
"It's a good opportunity for Hadyn to have the reins," Smith said.
"It's good exposure for him and his footy development going forward around those messages and helping coordinate the leadership lines to support the team for the day.
"We've said all along through the year that we're trying to grow the capacity of others in our group and at the end of the day, I'm really comfortable that the boys that are left there will take complete care of it."
However, the ladder-leading coach will not be able to disconnect entirely.
Smith said he will have an ear-piece where he will listen to the coaches' conversations and will be watching the TSL's live-stream on Youtube.
"It's a chance for me to learn and listen and give the other coaches some feedback on how they see the game as I'll listen to what they are saying and see it 30 seconds later," he said.
Visiting the Sunshine State with wife Felicity and children Spencer, 10, and Grayson, 7, Smith finished the marathon in 3.22:11, roughly 10 minutes slower than he'd hoped.
Despite battling sickness in the lead-up to and during the run, his time was still better than his 2023 Melbourne Marathon effort.
The event was a family affair, with Felicity running the half marathon and their children taking part in the five-kilometre race.
