What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

Until October 20
ArtStart is an exhibition program designed to encourage children's participation in the visual arts and is open to kindergarten to grade six students from across the region.
In 2024, students will respond to this year's NAIDOC theme: Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud.
The theme honours the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture - with fire a symbol of connection to Country, to each other, and to the rich tapestry of traditions that define Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Students are encouraged to explore and experiment with pattern, texture and materials to create works in any medium - including drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, and more.
The exhibition is curated by young Indigenous students, fostering interest and involvement in the process of developing an art show.
ArtStart is now showing at the Art Gallery at Royal Park and will be on display until Sunday, October 20, 2024.
July 13
Author Poppy Rose Solomon is holding her debut book signing at Brisbane Street's The Lounge this Saturday, July 13, for the latest novel in her magical saga series inspired by beloved fairy tales and classics.
The signing will revolve around her The Woken Kingdom series, a magical saga inspired by classic ballet stories such as Swan Lake, which blends beloved tropes with twists in a fantasy world.
Her most recent publication, and the series third instalment, Haunted Princess, is inspired by the ballet Giselle.
"Haunted Princess feels like my most ambitious book yet in terms of building tension in a fantasy setting," Solomon said.
Poppy Rose Solomon's book series, The Woken Kingdom, is available for purchase online, with signed copies available at the signing event at The Lounge on July 13, from 11am-2pm.
July 13
Are you a parent looking for something your kids can enjoy this long weekend, but you want to have fun too?
Two touring exhibitions from Questacon Australia is the latest family-fun experience at the Queen Victoria Museum [QVMAG].
The 'Science on the Move' and 'Fascinating Science' exhibitions explore everyday scientific principles through interactive, play-based activities for the whole family.
Principles of light, music and sound, human biology and health, force and motion, ecology and the environment, as well as electricity and magnetism were explored at the STEAM gallery at the museum.
Tickets are $6 per person and can be purchased on the QVMAG website.
July 13-14
What's better than a good weekend workout? A free one!
Bloom Barre are hosting a free and fun weekend of pilates with multiple classes suited to all levels.
Tickets and a timetable can be found on the Bloom Barre website.
July 14
Step into the world of music legend Joe Cocker with The Joe Cocker Express at the Princess Theatre.
The show promises to transport you back in time with spot-on renditions of Cocker's greatest hits.
Joe Cocker was a powerhouse in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark with his soulful voice and passionate performances.
He was not just a singer; he was a true artist who poured his heart and soul into every note. With a career spanning decades, Cocker's influence on rock and blues is immeasurable.
Tickets can be purchased on the Theatre North website.
July 14
Matthew Flinders was an English explorer and first person to circumnavigate Australia. He and his friend, George Bass first proved that Tasmania was an island.
His remains had been lost until preparation for a new rail system in England accidently discovered them. They are to be reinterred in Donington next weekend.
A service in commemoration will be held at St. Paul's by the Sea in Low Head on Sunday, July 14, 10.30am with Russell Kenery of Bass Strait Maritime Centre of Devonport, who is well acquainted with Matthew Flinders' history.
There will be a special viewing of a usually hidden Seaman's Chapel at St. Pauls followed by a free tour at Bass and Flinders Museum.
July 15
The session is about educating Tasmanian Aboriginal history and culture.
Attendees will have the chance to try plants and foods that are used by Tasmanian Aboriginal communities for cooking and medicine.
July 20
The next 'Live at the Library' performance will be by Jerome Hillier, a professional solo musician in Tasmania for the past 15 years who has supported Jimmy Barnes, Daryl Braithwaite & the Proclaimers.
He has also performed with bands including Blue Monday. His style is a mix of both light easy listening and high-energy acoustic music with vocals.
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square from 10.30am.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
