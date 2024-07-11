Estimated $450,000 in damages in Binalong Bay house fire

A Binalong Bay house fire which occurred in the early hours of July 11 has resulted in $450,000 in damages, the Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) says.
TFS crews from Binalong Bay, St Helens and Scamander attended the fire at Dora Point Road, Binalong Bay, around 3 am.
Crews arrived to find the house fully alight.
The TFS said there was "extensive" damage done to the home, but the cause is still undetermined.
They say while two residents were home at the time, no injuries were reported.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
TFS Acting Deputy Chief Officer Tyron Clark told Australian Community Media on July 10 the number of house fires across Tasmania has increased by 10 per cent this winter.
"Now is the time for households to be taking a proactive approach to home fire safety, to protect the whole family," Mr Clark said.
"It's really important to have our smoke alarms tested and installed to give the family the best chance of escape if your home does catch on fire."
