The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Prize-winning East Coast restoration project 'under threat' from new plans

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 11 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former plantation site at Scamander is now home to native trees after 15 years of work weeding out pines by volunteers. Picture by Joe Colbrook
The former plantation site at Scamander is now home to native trees after 15 years of work weeding out pines by volunteers. Picture by Joe Colbrook

A 2000-hectare area of East Coast land that was three years celebrated as a first-class ecological restoration project will now be undermined by the plans for a new pine plantation to be used for biofuel, the Greens say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.