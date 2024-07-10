Prize-winning East Coast restoration project 'under threat' from new plans

A 2000-hectare area of East Coast land that was three years celebrated as a first-class ecological restoration project will now be undermined by the plans for a new pine plantation to be used for biofuel, the Greens say.
The restoration project in Tasmania, the largest of its kind in the state, started in 2007 with the aim to restore the 2000 hectares of Radiata Pine planted in the late 1960s back to native forest.
It has been supported by various government grants from that time.
The North East Bioregional Network won an international award for the project in 2021 from the Society for Ecological Restoration Australasia.
At the time, the network's president Todd Dudley thanked project partners New Forests and Timberlands Pacific for their contribution and willingness to try different conservation land management methodologies.
Now, Timberlands Pacific and New Forests plan to plant over 300 hectares of Radiata Pine, to be grown in under 15 years and then harvested to be used as biofuel for future green hydrogen production.
Lyons Greens MHA Tabitha Badger has requested Resources Minister Eric Abetz intervene, and call on the forestry businesses to ditch the pine plantation and continue with its work on the restoration project.
"Aside from the obvious environmental impacts, including the destruction of critical Swift Parrot blue gum habitat and sedges for the threatened Chaostola Skipper butterfly, this will erode the credibility and effectiveness of the previously state funded restoration works at Skyline Tier," she said.
A state government spokesperson said Ms Badger's letter was being considered after it was sent to the minister's office on Friday afternoon.
