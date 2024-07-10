Check smoke detectors, Tasmanians warned, after winter surge in house fires

The number of house fires across Tasmania have increased by 10 per cent this winter, a senior Tasmania Fire Service officer has said.
Acting Deputy Chief Officer Tyron Clark said the colder winter weather meant Tasmanians were breaking out heaters, including the thermal type that can potentially ignite materials, leading to fires.
"Tragically as we have seen recently, house fires can be devastating, even fatal," he said.
"Now is the time for households to be taking a proactive approach to home fire safety, to protect the whole family."
The warning from the TFS came after a fatal house fire on Saturday in Pipers River.
"For accidental home fires, the main reasons [as to why they begin] are heating - having combustible materials like clothing, paper or books too close to the heater," Deputy chief officer Clark said.
Any combustible material should be a minimum of two metres' distance from the heater, he said.
He also warned that any heating appliance can potentially lead to a tragedy, including electric blankets.
"Any appliance that heats can potentially ignite something combustible in the home.
"When we have a fire in the house, research shows that the whole house can be fully involved with smoke within two minutes.
"A majority of people that succumb to house fires and die, it's as a result of smoke inhalation as well.
He said it was important for home owners to install smoke alarms in all house sleeping areas, as well as hallways.
"It's really important to have our smoke alarms tested and installed to give the family has the best chance of escape if your home does catch on fire."
He also suggested Tasmanians devise a fire evacuation plan for their homes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.