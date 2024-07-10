The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Check smoke detectors, Tasmanians warned, after winter surge in house fires

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 11 2024 - 8:26am, first published 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fire service has warned Tasmanians to be careful with their heaters and to ensure smoke alarms are working.
The fire service has warned Tasmanians to be careful with their heaters and to ensure smoke alarms are working.

The number of house fires across Tasmania have increased by 10 per cent this winter, a senior Tasmania Fire Service officer has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.