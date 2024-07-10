Vinnies Vans is helping fill the gaps in assistance to the city's homeless

Vinnies Vans help more than 50 hungry, homeless people nightly, but they need more volunteers to do their essential work.
Vinnies Vans provides a vital mobile food and clothing service to people experiencing homelessness in Launceston throughout the bitter winter months.
Vinnies youth and community manager Sam Grace said that Vinnies operates five vans statewide.
"We have one here in Launceston. It operates from Saturday through to Wednesday evenings, and it goes to two stops, Civic Square and the Ravenswood IGA complex," Ms Grace said.
The Vinnies manager said Vinnies has a team of about four volunteers who help prepare the soup, sandwiches, and everything else the van needs to go out on the roads with.
Ms Grace said a team of volunteers arrives mid-afternoon, prepares sandwiches and soup, and everything required for the evening to take out in the Vinnies Vans.
Ms Grace said another team came in at about 5:30 p.m. They then load the van and ensure the blankets, jackets, and hygiene items are in so that if somebody presents with a need, the team can help.
At their first stop, Ravenswood, they serve sandwiches, tea, and coffee and converse with the people they are helping.
"Those conversations are critical, and the volunteers provide that immediate need of support, and then they'll head down to Civic Square and do the same thing.
"Probably close to 20 people approach the van at each stop. So we could see up to 40 to 50 people each night," Ms Grace said.
She said Vinnies is always looking for more volunteers to ensure the van can go out on the road with an entire team.
"Or if any businesses would like to get in touch about supporting the van with supplies, we appreciate that," Ms Grace said.
The manager said her team had noticed a significant uptick in people experiencing homelessness, which is likely due to both the cost of living and the housing crisis.
"We are certainly getting more individuals that presented to the van experiencing homelessness so that they could be Couchsurfing. They could be staying in a tent at various locations. But we certainly are seeing more of it," Ms Grace said.
Vinnies' member and volunteer Eric Welsh said last financial year, Vinnies saw about 10,000 individual homelessness cases statewide.
"We were looking at about 40 a night, so that's 200 a week. Over a year, this would be about 10,000 [people]," Mr Welsh said.
The volunteer said he thinks about one-third of those people are directly impacted by domestic or family violence in one form or another.
"We particularly see women having to leave their homes and haven't got anywhere to go. So, therefore, family violence is just compounding the issue of homelessness," Mr Welsh said.
Ms Grace added she thinks state government and local councils are doing their best to support community groups such as Vinnies and the people experiencing homelessness.
Now and again, the volunteers encounter positive outcomes regarding the people they are assisting.
"[In terms of uplifting stories], we've maybe seen someone on an ongoing basis for sometimes up to six months, and then they happen to be walking past a few months later, and they share that they've [finally] found a home," Ms Grace said.
