The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Vinnies Vans is helping fill the gaps in assistance to the city's homeless

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
July 11 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the Vinnies Vans in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler.
One of the Vinnies Vans in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Vinnies Vans help more than 50 hungry, homeless people nightly, but they need more volunteers to do their essential work.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.