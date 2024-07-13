Patrick Grieve's latest exhibition starts at the ocean's edge

After his cousin drowned in the Bass Strait, Patrick Grieve - who was born the same year of the fatal accident - felt the ocean, the "constant borderline" to his North-west, farmland home, was an uneasy place.
"As a child, I felt dread," Grieve, 54, and a nationally recognised painter, said of looking at the sea. "I was unsure what to make of that seemingly endless moving mass."
Five decades on, he's redressed his relationship with it the only way an artist knows how: by painting it.
The resulting pieces - part of his first major exhibition in two years, called Reparation and adrift - have just arrived at the University of Tasmania as part of another major program, 'Return', an initiative that brings alumni and their artwork back to the university.
"It's a prestigious, significant breadth of work," said Dr Malcolm Bywaters, the academic director of the Academy Gallery at the University and the lead behind Return.
"That's why, for this exhibition, we wanted to spread it out so all of our students can see it. It shows them what you can achieve."
Return's was created by Mr Bywaters as a way of bringing prestigious art to students who might not often see it - even those studying other degrees, like medicine or agriculture.
Grieve's show is the first time Return has focused entirely on a single artist, with his work integrated in an unprecedented sprawl across the university's Inveresk campus.
His canvases of royal blue sea wash the walls of offices in the River's Edge building, while his layered fields of green and muddy red adorn the foyer, or peak between the stacks at the library.
For viewers, it's not only a chance to see some of the newest work from one of the state's best-known painters, but also to see him stepping away from his traditional style.
Grieve, whose work often depicts almost-abstracted ploughed fields of green underneath blue skies, said the exhibition may have insight into his next artistic movement, a possible "turning point".
"In my work, there's always been this tension between figurative and abstract," Grieve said.
"Now, I'm not so sure. And it's scary to be at this place of uncertainty. I suppose this is kind of the next frontier; maybe it's time for me to jettison the horizon line and challenge myself.
"Maybe it's time I dived into those waters."
Grieve's paintings, a portion of Reparation and adrift, will be on display across the University of Tasmania's Inveresk Campus until December.
