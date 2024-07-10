Football Tasmania set to hand down severe punishment, Riverside to appeal

Riverside Olympic appear to be facing an extended period without at least one of their starting players due to an on-field incident during last Saturday's match.
Import Emanuel Ponce and defender Zac Reissig were both shown red cards during Riverside's dramatic 2-2 draw at Windsor Park, with both deemed to have committed two yellow card offences.
Reissig was the first to be forced off the pitch, and while there was finger-pointing and conversation between him and referee Nathan Coad, he made his way off in fairly quick fashion before watching on behind the fence.
Unless Riverside appeals, Reissig is expected to serve the usual one-match suspension.
However, when Emanuel Ponce was given his marching orders about five minutes later for diving, his response was more emotional.
Approaching Coad with pace, Ponce appeared to gesture towards his foot and argue that he was fouled before stopping immediately in front of Coad at which point he stared at him intently.
He then walked towards the Riverside change-rooms, but at the halfway line the Chilean walked back towards Coad to again gesture and plead his case that he was fouled.
Ponce then made his way off the pitch.
When The Examiner contacted Football Tasmania to ask whether the forward would receive an additional punishment to the obligatory one match suspension that comes with two yellow cards in a single match, they pointed to their competition and disciplinary regulations document.
However, FT said that they do not publish or comment on individual outcomes.
Should Ponce be deemed to have committed extra offences, the outcome may impact him financially as well as on the pitch.
The document states that should participants use "offensive, insulting or abusive language" or "intimidating behaviour" towards a match official, then the offender will receive a $200 fine.
In terms of games missed, Ponce could be suspended for at least three weeks on top of his one-week red-card suspension.
Should he be found to have used threatening language, intimidating behaviour and/or offensive, insulting or abusive language against Coad after being sent off, then a three week additional suspension applies.
And should FT deem him guilty of that offence, Ponce could face an even lengthier suspension.
Under item R6(b) under 'Schedule 1 - Minimum Suspensions', which is the offence of "offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gesture against a match official", Ponce could be handed a further five-week ban.
Should Ponce be found guilty of both, a nine-week suspension would mean his season is effectively finished.
Riverside intend to appeal any suspension beyond the red card.
More to come...
