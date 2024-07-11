TasCOSS: 'Tasmanians without a roof over their head deserve transparency'

TasCOSS has claimed the Tasmanian Government is not transparent about its target of 10,000 social and affordable homes by 2032.
The peak body for the community services industry in Tasmania based its claims on the findings of the Legislative Council Inquiry into Homes Tasmania.
TasCOSS CEO, Ms Adrienne Picone, said counting vacant blocks and crisis and transitional accommodation towards the target was not in keeping with community expectations.
"In 2022, when the Government announced their target, the expectation from the community was, and remains, the provision of safe, secure roofs over people's heads, not an empty block of land or a few nights in a crisis shelter," Ms Picone said.
Minster Felix Ellis said the Tasmanian Government is delivering on its plan for 10,000 more social and affordable homes by 2032.
TasCOSS claims they have previously publicly expressed concern about the lack of detail regarding the government's target in the strategy and action plan.
"The government has yet to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the proportion of the builds classified as social housing.
"The combination of high housing costs and low stock continues to be a thorn in the side of Tasmanians simply trying to get, or keep, their foot in the door, Ms Picone said.
The CEO said, "With the level of need rising, the Government must work hand in hand with community housing providers and key stakeholders to find appropriate solutions to increase supply in a timely manner".
Ms Picone said that while building new homes remains the priority until that supply comes online, there is more the government could do in the short-to-medium term to alleviate pressure in the rental market and provide more security of tenure for tenants.
"If it is indeed the case that 10,000 new roofs won't be available to live in by 2032, the Government needs an urgent rethink to its 20-year Housing Strategy and Action Plan," Ms Picone said.
She said low vacancy rates put upward pressure on rents, further adding to Tasmanians' cost of living pressures.
"To improve the supply of private rental accommodation, we call on the government to end whole-homes, leaving the private rental market for short-stay accommodation, at least in areas especially short supply.
"We also call on the government to bring forward a comprehensive review of the Residential Tenancy Act to ensure it is fit-for-purpose in a housing market characterised by ongoing short supply and more Tasmanians staying in the private rental market for the long-term, if not permanently," Ms Picone said.
Ben Bartl, Principal Solicitor with the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, expressed concern that the definition of a home has been broadened to include crisis accommodation and vacant land.
"Given that the government has promised 10,000 social and affordable homes, a home has to be long-term affordable accommodation. Including 323 land lots and 113 crisis accommodation facilities does not meet the definition of a home and should be excluded," Mr Bartl said.
Mr Ellis said affordable land lots must be built on within two years, providing families with a choice about the home they will live in.
"The legal requirement for Tasmanians to build on this land means we're growing supply. It is just one of the many ways we are improving supply across the housing spectrum," he said.
"When the housing strategy was released last year, we undertook consultation with a range of stakeholders. Since then, publicly available information on how we plan to meet our 10,000 social and affordable homes target has been included in the Tasmanian Housing Strategy Action Plan 2023-2027 and regular reporting on progress has been available on Homes Tasmania's monthly dashboard.
"Under our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future, we are committed to delivering on our target of 10,000 social and affordable homes by 2032.
Anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness is encouraged to contact Tasmania's front door service for all housing assistance, Housing Connect, at 1800 800 588.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.