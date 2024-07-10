Tasmania's alarming drugs spike: Sewage analysis uncovers meth, MDMA

Hobart had the nation's highest per-capita consumption of several illegal drugs in December last year, according to new research released by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) today.
The National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program found that Hobart led Australian capital cities in consumption of MDMA, cannabis, horse tranquiliser ketamine, oxycodone and fentanyl over Christmas last year.
Hobartians' use of ecstasy, also known as MDMA, was significantly above the Australian average for capital cities between August 2021 and February 2024, at about 2.5 doses per day per 1000 people.
Use of the drug in Tasmania's regional areas was lower, however, averaging about half a dose per day per 1000 people, according to the study.
The results did not include estimated drug consumption for other cities in Tasmania.
Five Tasmanian wastewater sites participated in the study - three in Hobart and two in regional areas.
Methylamphetamine was by far the most common drug found in Tasmanian wastewater sites by volume.
The results showed methylamphetamine consumption has spiked in the Hobart area, with nearly 35 doses per 1000 people consumed daily by 2024 - up from eight in 2021.
Across regional Tasmania, methylamphetamine consumption also increased, from about 14 doses per 1000 people in 2021 to about 25 doses by 2024, although consumption has generally been lower in the months before December.
ACIC's monitoring program detected a range of illicit drugs in Tasmanian wastewater systems, including MDMA, methylamphetamine, cannabis, heroin and cocaine.
Tasmanian consumption of hard drugs heroin and cocaine was significantly lower than mainland consumption averages - about three doses per day per 1000 people, compared to an average of six doses per day across Australia.
The study also found traces of legal prescription pain medications, which are frequently abused as stimulants by addicts.
Tasmanians were among the most prolific consumers of opioid-based pain drug Oxycodone, while non-opioid pain drug fentanyl was increasing in use in the state, according to the results.
"The data present a stark reminder of the persistent and evolving challenge of drug use and its implications for public health and safety," said ACIC chief executive Heather Cook.
When compared internationally, the study found Australia ranked fourth-highest in terms of combined stimulant consumption, at 49 doses per day per 1000 people.
The lion's share of illicit stimulants detected in Australia was in the form of methylamphetamine, and Australia ranked second in the world in terms of consumption of the drug, according to the results.
"As we continue to combat this issue, it is crucial to understand underlying factors contributing to these trends and to develop targeted strategies to address them," Ms Cook said.
Analysis of wastewater was increasingly being used by police and other agencies to gauge the impact of law enforcement operations, she said.
"Additionally, wastewater analysis is increasingly used as a key element in drug 'early warning' systems, enhancing the ability to anticipate and respond to emerging drug threats."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.