Where are you now? ArtRage calls out for past students in 30 year exhibition

For 30 years, young and aspiring Tasmanian artists have had the opportunity to showcase their works at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) through ArtRage.
The program exhibits top artworks from year 11 and 12 students across the state as part of their Tasmanian Certificate of Education.
Now, the QVMAG is on the hunt for people who were involved in ArtRage over the past 30 years to display their original works alongside the annual exhibition in December.
QVMAG leader, exhibitions Alisanne Butler has been with ArtRage from the start, and said each year it was "just incredible" to see what students come up with.
"The topics that they touch on from suicide to loneliness, to conservation and all sorts of things - it's cyclic when you actually go back through those issues," Ms Butler said.
"Topics come back through all the time and how the students depict those topics in their artwork is just outstanding."
She said she hoped that many former ArtRage artists and makers would come forward to share their works and tell their stories.
"I'm sure that being in ArtRage would have had some sort of impact," Ms Butler said.
"It may have given them a different career choice that they weren't thinking about doing ... and also been the starting block for their artistic career.
"We'd love to hear from anyone with artworks and stories from past years as we develop our 30th-anniversary exhibition and encourage previous exhibitors to get in touch."
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said ArtRage was vitally important to Tasmania as a creative hub.
"It's so exciting to have the longevity of something that's been around for 30 years and then to look back and see where some of those artists have gone and what they've done since," Cr Garwood said.
"I can't wait to see what pops up from this public call for past student works."
Contact QVMAG via enquiries@qvmag.tas.gov.au to submit details of your work and your story.
