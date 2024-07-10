The Examiner
Firepit festival smashes charity goal as Winter Relief hits halfway

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 11 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 6:30am
Organisers and patrons at 'Blaze', a charity event for The Examiner's Winter Appeal. Pictured are Karen Crane, Katrina de Wit, Colleen Lines, Janie Finlay, BN Mandal and James Scott. Picture by Craig Thomson.
At the start of this year's "feel-good" winter charity event Blaze, its organisers had hopes of raising $5000 for charity. By the end, its tally was more than $8000.

Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

