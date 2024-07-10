Firepit festival smashes charity goal as Winter Relief hits halfway

At the start of this year's "feel-good" winter charity event Blaze, its organisers had hopes of raising $5000 for charity. By the end, its tally was more than $8000.
The annual firepit and food event on Wellington Street came close to doubling its goal for its second year of fundraising for The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal.
The one-night festival - which serves to raise money and awareness for those doing it tough in the winter months - bested its goal thanks to major donations from local people, organisations and businesses.
The tally was also a major jump from last year's outing, which raised roughly $2000 for the Relief, one of the state's longest running charity drives.
Run by The Examiner since 1958, the charity appeal hopes to hit its $85,000 fundraising goal, which will be evenly split between four local charities: City Mission, Salvation Army, Launceston Benevolent Society and Vinnies.
Organisers of the Blaze event said it had "once again demonstrated the community's generosity and kindness" in fundraising for the less fortunate and the appeal.
"When provided the opportunity to give, our community always responds," said Janie Finlay, one of the organisers.
"Thank you to all of the organisations and individuals that contributed so generously, there are so many people in our community that will benefit from the collective goodwill of everyone."
The monetary goodwill of Blaze's patrons brings the appeal total to more than $55,000 at just over the halfway mark.
And, aside from its tangible benefits to the charity drive, Blaze also contributed to it in unquantifiable ways.
Run in the middle of the appeals charity drive - which ends August 31 - rather than at its end as last year's was, Blaze and its warm firepits helped put the Relief, and perspective, front and centre in the minds of the city's residents.
"If you have a roof over your head and a warm house - or you're sitting by the fireside at an event like this - just think about somebody on the coldest day of the year who doesn't," said Craig Thomson, The Examiner's editor.
"A donation is a small bit of kindness. It adds up to a lot if everyone does a little."
To bank transfer please use the Winter Relief account:
To use BPAY use the same account:
Donations to the appeal can be made at The Examiner office, located on Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street Launceston.
Collection tins have also been established at 22 participating newsagents across Northern Tasmania.
