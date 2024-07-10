Greens take $20k donation from oil and gas investment fund founder

The founder of a Sydney-based fund whose top investments are oil, gas and mining companies made a $20,000 donation to the Tasmanian Greens, according to the party's disclosures.
Fred Woollard is founder and managing director of Samuel Terry Asset Management, whose top holding is Karoon Energy - an Australian-listed company that is extracting oil in the Gulf of Mexico and is also drilling exploration wells to expand production.
Revelations that a major oil and gas investor is among its donors is likely to prove embarrassing for the Tasmanian Greens.
The party has consistently opposed mining projects in the state, and its published party policies include opposition to new oil and gas projects.
Mr Woollard and his partner, Therese Cochrane made the donation through an Australian company, Keep them Honest Pty Ltd, in the past year.
Tasmanian Greens state convenor Damien Irving said the donation from Keep Them Honest was disclosed openly.
"Keep them Honest are significant investors in renewable energy, and we understand the Sydney couple made the decision to donate to the Tasmanian Greens because of our staunch commitment to climate action," he said.
"The Greens are not the only party, candidate or political organisation they've donated to - they've also donated to Climate 200 (C200), The Local Party, and teal independents like David Pocock."
In a March-quarter 2024 investor bulletin, the fund manager disclosed that its $761 million Samuel Terry Absolute Return Fund had increased its investment in Karoon Energy to 10.7 per cent of the fund assets - its single biggest holding.
Investments in Horizon Oil, another Australian-listed oil and gas producer with exploration and production assets in China, New Zealand and Northern Territory, accounted for 7 per cent of the fund total, according to the bulletin.
The fund's other investments included Diamond Offshore (6 per cent of the fund) - an oil services company that owns 12 drilling rigs that are leased to top global oil and gas companies, including British Petroleum, Shell and Chevron.
The fund also lists Thiess, an Australian-listed mining company, as a major investment.
The company has numerous projects, including providing design, engineering, mining and blasting services to the Wahana coal mine in Indonesia.
In a letter to its investors last year, Mr Woollard wrote: "We remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for oil and oil shares".
The NSW Greens returned a $7000 donation from Mr Woollard and Ms Cochrane last year, but the federal branch of the party has said it would not return $75,000 in donations from the pair made over the past 20 years.
The Greens publish donors making contributions above $1500 voluntarily, unlike state Labor and Liberal parties, which disclose the minimum required under the state's existing laws.
Tasmania's existing disclosure requirements have been criticised as being the weakest in the country, and a new bill that passed parliament last year was similarly criticised by the Greens and independents as weak.
It was not implemented in time for the March state election, and only requires disclosure of political donations above $5000.
