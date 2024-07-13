A dubious honour: Launceston's least popular development proposals

In the previous financial year, the City of Launceston council approved 535 development applications worth $372 million.
The overwhelming majority of these passed by without so much as a blip on the public radar, however some of them caused widespread outcry which spilled out into council chambers and the pages of The Examiner.
Here are the most contentious development applications tabled at City of Launceston council meetings between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.
Council verdict: Approved 10-1
A proposal to demolish the old James Nelson building at Mowbray has the dubious honour of topping the list of Launceston's least-popular development applications.
Ahead of a council meeting on May 16, 2024 the proposal received 78 representations against it, from people across Australia.
A large majority of these representations included concerns the city would lose a prime example of its post-war built heritage - the building's modernist facade.
Although councillors could not find planning grounds to refuse the application, they beseeched the developer to find a way to preserve the facade.
Many Examiner readers wrote into the paper after the meeting to share their disappointment in the decision.
Council verdict: Approved unanimously
Three storage sheds proposed near the Matson's Catering site at Invermay prompted just as much community outcry as the James Nelson building demolition.
Surrounding residents said they felt "run over by the council" and their concerns - namely that further commercial development was inappropriate in the heart of a residential neighbourhood - had fallen on deaf ears.
However, council planning officers said the development was broadly compliant with the existing commercial zoning applied to the lot at 1 Little Green Street.
Councillor Tim Walker put forward a non-binding amendment to the planning application, which included a change of address to ensure vehicles entered and exited the site via an existing entrance on South Street, and the proposal passed.
Council verdict: Rejected unanimously
Councillors made a rare call when considering a proposal to build a second dwelling at 18 Wyett Street - they went against planning officers' recommendations and rejected the application.
A group of residents attended the council meeting on April 18, 2024 to further air their concerns, telling councillors the development would lead to traffic issues and the driveway into the property was not up to the task.
About one-fifth of the new building would also fall outside approved building limits.
Debate around the council table lasted for two hours, and councillors unanimously voted against approving the development.
Ultimately councillors drafted an alternative motion which cited the problems with the driveway and building size as grounds for refusal, as they did not satisfy the relevant performance criteria.
Council verdict: Approved 10-1
Summed up by councillor Danny Gibson as "a bit random", a proposal to build an Orthodox church at St Leonards was approved on December 14, 2023.
Designs for the privately-owned place of worship included three domed spires - the tallest standing 20.3 metres high - which drew some community ire.
Those who attended the council meeting said the place of worship, which was not explicitly allowed in a residential area but considered an acceptable use under legislation, would blot out their views of the city and Cataract Gorge.
Cr Gibson was the only councillor present to vote against the proposal, as he said it could set a precedent and allow developers to skirt planning regulations by relying on discretionary use rules.
Council verdict: Approved 8-3
Plans to build a second dwelling at 23 Lytton Street, Invermay, did not have an easy path to approval on September 7, 2023.
It was initially rejected by the council in 2021 and appealed to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT), which upheld the council decision.
TASCAT later gave the developers approval to submit a new application to the council, which attracted community consternation as the plans tendered to the council did not match the dimensions of the lot, meaning the building technically encroached on neighbouring properties.
After more back-and-forth, including a pause in the meeting so council planners and the developers could rectify some of the issues, the application was approved.
This decision was appealed to TASCAT, however the tribunal sided with the council.
Council verdict: Approved 6-3
A 12-unit subdivision at Newstead was labelled "borderline" by councillors but was ultimately approved in March 2023.
Alongside the 10 representations submitted to the council, 24 residents signed a petition urging the council to reject the application, claiming the development was inappropriate for the neighbourhood.
Although council planning officers said fitting 12 units onto the 4833 square metre lot met density requirements, some councillors disagreed as that figure included an internal driveway.
The application was approved by councillors, however Marion Avenue residents said they planned to take the decision to a tribunal.
Council verdict: Approved 9-3
In another rare decision, councillors went against planning officers' recommendations and approved the construction of a hotel - set to be operated by Accor - at the old TasTAFE site on Wellington Street.
The planning officers had recommended the original designs tendered to the council, and instead recommended councillors approve altered ones.
These cut down the hotel's size and reduced its impact on neighbouring sites like the Launceston Cenotaph.
However, at the meeting on April 18, 2024, councillors went against that advice and instead voted to approve the original plans.
The proposal received no representations against it before the council meeting.
However, several Examiner readers made their thoughts known in the letters section and decried the decision while praising the three councillors who voted against the motion.
One person went so far as to say the council was "a shambles".
