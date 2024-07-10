Half of Tasmanian distillery costs paid out in tax, industry body says

Development of the state's spirits industry is being constrained by unsustainably high tax rates which now account for 50 per cent of a Tasmanian distiller's overheads, the Tasmanian Whisky and Spirits Association says.
A House of Representatives committee will next month visit the state as part of an inquiry into the country's food and beverage industry.
The committee will examine innovation trends and new technologies in the industry, and ways to support new and emerging products and businesses.
A number of groups and businesses nationwide have urged reform to the tax regime applied to distilled spirits.
Tasmania's oldest operating distillery Lark Distillery has stated to the committee that there were huge opportunities to increase exports of high-quality spirits, however, this was hindered by a lack of product promotion and an excise tax that put the brakes on growth and expansion.
"At $101.85 per litre of alcohol, Australia's spirits excise is the third highest in the world, putting the industry at a significant competitive disadvantage to many of our global trading partners," it said.
"This disadvantage is further entrenched by twice-yearly increases aligned with the Consumer Price Index."
The Tasmanian Whisky and Spirits Association said the state's industry produced 3.2 million litres of spirits with a projected value of $424 million, and employed 500 people directly.
"For exports, 42 per cent of spirits producers currently sell products internationally, and that number is expected to rise to 78 per cent in 2025," it said.
"Unfortunately, Tasmania's burgeoning spirits industry is being hindered by high tax rates which have reached an unsustainable level.
"The biggest detriment to our growth is the spirits tax that now accounts for 50 per cent of a Tasmanian distiller's overheads."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff pointed out that the cost of freight was an impediment to many Tasmanian food and beverage producers.
The Tasmanian Freight Equalisation Scheme was introduced to bring the cost of exporting goods to Melbourne in line with the cost of road transport on the mainland.
But Mr Rockliff said not all producers benefited from the scheme.
"Exporters commonly report that the cost of freight from Tasmania to the Port of Melbourne costs more than the cost of freight from Melbourne to Singapore or other global hubs," he said.
"This additional freight leg faced by Tasmanian producers is a major challenge to growth and success in national and global markets.
"Reducing this cost burden would underpin growth across the entire sector and improve job opportunities particularly across regional Tasmania."
Mr Rockliff pointed to a 2021 report on the scheme by respected economist Saul Eslake which found freight rates across Bass Strait increased by 45 per cent between 2010 and 2019, yet there was no lift in the rates paid out under the TFES.
"The success and effectiveness of the TFES is critical to the viability of Tasmanian exporters, but because of its perceived inadequacies, mainland freight costs are still seen as a significant constraint to the success of food and beverage manufacturers in the state," he said.
