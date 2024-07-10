The Examiner's bumper gallery from massive weekend of sport

As the chill of winter comes into full effect, the athletes of Northern Tasmania are keeping as warm as ever.
And The Examiner's photographers Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs were across it all to capture the action.
The big weekend of sport kicked off on an icy Friday night at Prospect Park as NPL Tasmania rivals Launceston CIty and Launceston United battled it out for 90 minutes.
Then on Saturday, 2023 NTFAW premier grand finalists Bridgenorth and Old Launcestonians ran onto the frosty Invermay Park surface and played out a highly-competitive contest.
OLs went on to defeat the previously unbeaten Bridgenorth 5.1 (31) to 1.5 (11).
Later that afternoon, South Launceston visited Longford in a titanic battle between the future NTFA premier league clubs.
Once again it was the previously undefeated side that went down, with the Tigers claiming a 10-point victory.
In the 'warmth' of the Silverdome, the Tasmanian Netball League's two powerhouse clubs Northern Hawks and Cavaliers played in an exciting qualifying final which the former won, sending them through to the grand final.
While at football's State League level, Launceston almost came back from the dead to defeat Glenorchy, but ultimately fell short by two points.
