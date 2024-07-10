Keeping it on ice: The actual origins of Antarctic Ice Sheets revealed

Combining unique geological samples from the seafloor with sophisticated modelling, scientists have revealed the origins of the Antarctic ice sheet.
Scientists hope the world's first achievement will help the public understand climate transitions better.
Global warming is widely known to be affecting today's Antarctic ice sheet. The 'eternal' ice is melting faster than predicted, but more so in West Antarctica than East Antarctica.
The root cause of this disparity could lie in how the ice sheet formed 34 million years ago.
An international research team led by the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) recovered and studied samples from the time of Antarctica's first permanent glaciation.
Co-author Dr Katharina Hochmuth, a researcher with the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS) at the University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS), said they found the ice sheet did not encompass the entire continent as scientists previously assumed.
Instead, it was confined to East Antarctica for at least seven million years before advancing across the continent towards the West Antarctic coasts.
"Our analysis shows that during the first major phase of Antarctic glaciation, it goes bananas, and a massive ice sheet grows across East Antarctica," Dr Katharina Hochmuth said.
"But the environmental conditions in West Antarctica were still temperate with mean temperatures up to 10oC," Dr Hochmuth said.
Lead author and AWI geologist Dr Johann Klages noted that in East Antarctica, moist air masses reached the strongly rising Transantarctic Mountains, ideal conditions for permanent snow and the subsequent formation of ice caps.
But West Antarctica initially remained ice-free, as it was still largely covered by dense broadleaf forests and a cool-temperate climate that prevented ice from forming.
When glaciation started, Earth experienced one of the most fundamental climate shifts that still influences global climate conditions today: the transition from a greenhouse world with no or very little accumulation of continental ice to an icehouse world with large permanently glaciated areas.
Previously, how, when, and, above all, where the ice sheet began was unknown. There was a lack of reliable data and samples from crucial regions, especially from West Antarctica, that could document past changes.
Dr Hochmuth collected and studied sediment cores from the Amundsen Sea in West Antarctica.
The research team established the history of the dawn of the icy Antarctic continent by combining the new data from these sediment cores with existing air and water temperature data, ice maps, and complex climate and ice-sheet modelling.
The findings are critical for understanding the climate transition from the planet's greenhouse climate to its current icehouse one.
The investigations also highlight how the two regions of the Antarctic ice sheet react differently to external influences and fundamental climatic changes.
"Even a slight warming is enough to cause the ice in West Antarctica to melt again. That's exactly where we are right now," Dr Klages said.
