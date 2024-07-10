Locked in: Government commits to recommendations from Weiss review

The Tasmanian government will implement each of the five recommendations from Regina Weiss' review into the conduct of former senior police officer Paul Reynolds.
The former war crimes prosecutor found that Reynolds had at a minimum groomed 52 boys over three decades, some of whom were sexually abused by him.
It found he used abused his position within Tasmania Police in doing so, and targeted boys through various associations with sporting clubs.
The review recommended that a redress scheme be established for victim-survivors who he perpetrated against, and that Tasmania Police should engage more with state sporting organisations to prevent, identify and report grooming, sexual abuse and unacceptable sexualised conduct.
The review recommended that the government amend the Integrity Commission Act to ensure the commission could independently investigate notifications made about police officers who had groomed or sexually abused anyone.
This would involve access to Tasmania Police investigation databases, the provision of coercive examination powers, and recognition of the Integrity Commission as a "law enforcement agency".
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said state cabinet had agreed to accept all five recommendations.
"The government will now work to appropriately deliver the recommendations from the review," he said on Wednesday.
Police and Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis said:
"We know the impact of Reynolds' offending is vast, but I want to assure Tasmanians we are committed to delivering the report's recommendations.
"Every Tasmanian has a responsibility to keep our children safe, and our government will continue to implement reforms as a priority."
Greens integrity spokeswoman Cassy O'Connor said the party had long called for "an Integrity Commission with fangs".
'The government needs to fast-track this recommendation to strengthen the Integrity Commission's powers," she said.
"Following that, the Police Minister needs to refer the Reynolds matter, and all available evidence, to the Integrity Commission for a complete investigation."
Ms O'Connor said there needed to be significantly more funding allocated to the Integrity Commission in the September budget.
