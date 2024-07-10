The Examiner
Young learner drivers admit to falsifying their driver logbook entries

Hugh Bohane
Hugh Bohane
Updated July 10 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
A learner driver on Saint John Street in Launceston. Picture: Phillip Biggs
Survey data reveals that almost half of Australian motorists aged 18 to 27 exaggerate the hours recorded in their learner driver's logbook.

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

