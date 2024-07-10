Young learner drivers admit to falsifying their driver logbook entries

Survey data reveals that almost half of Australian motorists aged 18 to 27 exaggerate the hours recorded in their learner driver's logbook.
Of the 968 Aussies who participated in the Budget Direct Car Insurance Learner Driver Survey, nearly 40 per cent of 18-to 27-year-olds admitted to falsifying their logbook entries.
Furthermore, 60 per cent of all respondents said they'd qualified for a provisional licence without being required to complete a logbook of supervised hours behind the wheel.
According to Budget Direct, there was a strong contrast between the logbook tracking hours expected of manual drivers and those who drove automatics.
The survey data showed that those who held a manual licence were more likely to forge their logbooks, with males being the most probable gender to do so.
The required driving hours for learners in Tasmania is 80, including 15 night driving hours.
New South Wales and Victoria topped the class with 120 total hours logged required as a learner, with 20 of these hours' night driving. Queensland and the ACT required 100 hours logged and ten night hours.
The Northern Territory had no minimum for total or night hours.
RACT General Manager of Advocacy and Government Relations Mel Percival said it is invested in supporting new drivers in gaining their licences safely through its driving school and road safety programs.
"We know that drivers are most at risk when they first get their P's, and building up the necessary hours is all about getting experience, practice and confidence in a range of conditions," Ms Percival said.
Ms Percival said the test to obtain a licence in Tasmania included stringent competency standards.
"So practice puts learner drivers in the best position, which is not just about passing a test but to be drivers for life and keep themselves and others safe on our roads," she said.
The survey also showed a noticeable shift in car transmission preferences over the past ten years.
Despite the increase in young people opting for an automatic licence over a manual, those taking a manual test have always had a higher pass rate than those taking an automatic one.
Additional survey data revealed that about 23 per cent of 18 to 27-year-old motorists failed to look over their shoulder during their practical driving exam, and a further 9 per cent admitted to failing to indicate/signal.
Regarding sentiment around safety, more than 40 per cent of respondents believed that recording mandatory logbook hours in different weather conditions improved the learner-driver process.
Other improvement options identified included offering refresher courses for non-professional supervisors, such as parents, improving the quality of driving instructors, and increasing the minimum age of learner drivers and overall logbook hours.
