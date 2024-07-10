Indigenous artist brightens up LGH with special caps for NAIDOC week

When palawa artist Claire Ogden was previously admitted to the Launceston General Hospital (LGH), she noticed it could use a bit more colour.
Now the hospital's surgical suite is coming to life thanks to a collaboration between Ms Ogden and LGH staff, who are using Ms Ogden's designs to make bright and colourful surgical caps.
"With the design itself, they're all about journeys within the community," Ms Ogden said.
"It's being told in the best way I know how - the use of colours, negative space and petroglyphs to detail a story," Ms Ogden said.
She said the expression "it takes a village" rang true to how hospital staff looked after their patients.
"Obviously when you are sick, it takes an entire hospital team to get someone better or to get you on the right path," Ms Odgen said.
"I've previously had surgery myself and seeing firsthand how sterile those rooms are, this gives a bit of personality to a somewhat sterile environment but also represents First Nations people here which is fantastic."
The caps were sewn by LGH theatre nurse Chloe Hack, and will be given away as prizes to staff who are working to reduce their plastic use as part of Plastic Free July.
It comes as the Hospitals North sustainability taskforce asked individuals, units and departments to highlight the work they're undertaking to be more sustainable.
Ms Hack said she started her business Cottons by Chloe last year, where she locally makes scrub hats by hand.
"The sustainability group asked me if I'd be interested in helping them get rid of the usage of disposable hats to stop the waste going into landfill," Ms Hack said.
"It's really nice for patients to come in and see that we've got these beautiful patterned hats - it breaks up the sterile, blue scrub-looking environment and gives a bit more personality and colour."
"It's good to see so many people wearing them and stopping wastage."
Ms Odgen said NAIDOC Week was a time for storytelling.
"Just acknowledging the past and representing our future with accurate storytelling, and hoping for understanding is what the week means for me," Ms Odgen said.
