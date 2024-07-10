TFS crews on the scene of a fire next to Risdon Prison

Tasmania Fire Service crews are on the scene of a fire at the Wilfred Lopes Centre, next to Risdon Prison.
Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a UPS System.
The Wilfred Lopes Centre provides care and treatment for people with mental health issues who are involved with the criminal system.
The Centre is located near Risdon Prison, however, it is not a part of the prison.
The TFS says more information will be provided when available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.