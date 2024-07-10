'The way society is going': Council officers approved to wear body cameras

Council officers in central Tasmania are set to wear body cameras to ensure their safety and capture evidence.
Meander Valley councillors voted to adopt a new policy at their last meeting on July 9 to "provide a framework" for the use of body-worn cameras throughout the municipality.
The extensive document outlines a number of restrictions that have been placed on the tool, with officers only issued a body camera for compliance and enforcement activities after they complete relevant training.
Drafting the policy became a multi-week effort due to concerns from councillors over transparency and staff safety.
Councillor Ben Dudman admitted he played a large part in the delay, but said he wasn't comfortable to advance the policy without "detailed and clear guidelines for the community".
"This is obviously something that is occurring a lot in local government municipalities across Australia, but in terms of Tasmania, the use of body-worn cameras by staff in field roles is not yet prevalent," he said.
"It's important that we took a very descriptive process in dealing with this policy, probably more descriptive than we would other policies, to make sure that the community was aware of the circumstances in which body-worn cameras would be utilised."
The framework requires authorised officers to "make all reasonable efforts to announce that a body-worn camera is recording" during public interactions, and the camera itself must be clearly visible at all times.
The tool is prohibited from use if anyone objects to being recorded or revokes consent unless the officer is "exercising an express statutory power to record" or there's an imminent threat of serious violence or substantial damage to property.
Council officers may also record without consent in accordance with workplace health and safety protections.
Cr Dudman said these clarifications were an important step for the council due to the field's "outdated" legislation.
"It isn't a free-for-all in terms of who wears a body-worn camera and who can access the footage," he said.
"The community are able to access their footage often upon request, and there are limitations in terms of when the media or the police can access the footage."
Included among the prohibited uses is a restriction on recording fellow council officers, unless it's related to an active investigation or incident and the other officer is made aware of the recording.
Notably, this footage can't be used for disciplinary action against staff except for cases which involve unlawful conduct or failure to adhere to council policies.
Councillor John Temple said while he supported anything to improve workplace safety, he asked if there was evidence of violence against officers in Meander Valley.
"I'm only concerned that it may be seen by some as a disproportionate reaction to a potential threat," he said.
General manager Jonathan Harmey was quick to answer, claiming there had been a number of reported incidents.
"(Staff) have been put in situations where they have felt vulnerable and at times, unfortunately, threatened," he said.
"So the proposed policy is one tool of others that we would look to put in place to ensure their safety moving forward."
Although the City of Launceston began trialling body-worn cameras as early as 2016, their use hasn't become popular throughout the rest of north-east Tasmania.
Despite covering more than twice the area of the Launceston council, Meander Valley's population is less than a third of its size, at around 20,000 people.
Deputy mayor Stephanie Cameron said she associated these cameras more with big cities than regional areas.
"To have body-worn cameras in Meander Valley, obviously the best place on earth, it surprised me a little bit," she said.
"But our staff are put into some vulnerable positions on occasion as part of their work, and anything that we can do to protect them and make them feel safe in their workplace is really important."
Mayor Wayne Johnston echoed a similar sentiment.
"It is upon us as councillors to make sure that our staff are safe at all times," he said.
"It is potentially disappointing that we're going down this path, but having spoken to a lot of mayors around the country last week, it is unfortunately the way society is going."
The proposal passed eight votes to one, with councillors Johnston, Cameron, Kelly, Dudman, Smedley, Temple, Loader and House all in favour.
Councillor Rodney Synfield abstained from voting and did not speak during deliberations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.