The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Eight goals, fifteen years: What's the council's future strategy for QVMAG?

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The City of Launceston council has sketched out its plans for QVMAG over the next 15 years. File picture
The City of Launceston council has sketched out its plans for QVMAG over the next 15 years. File picture

A new governance board, a future fund, and an expansion to the gallery at Royal Park are all part of the council's 15-year plan for the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.