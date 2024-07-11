Eight goals, fifteen years: What's the council's future strategy for QVMAG?

A new governance board, a future fund, and an expansion to the gallery at Royal Park are all part of the council's 15-year plan for the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG).
The QVMAG Strategic Plan 2023-2038 builds upon the work done on the 2022 QVMAG Future Directions Plan, and lays out eight goals to be achieved in the upcoming decade and a half.
The first of these is creating a "fit-for-purpose" governance model - establishing an interim board by January 2025 and transitioning to a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG) by June that year.
This is a business model commonly used by not-for-profits and charitable organisations, and once the CLG is established the business will be registered with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission.
The second goal is for a sustainable funding model, which will be achieved by seeking further state government investment over the next year, and establishing a futures fund by January 2026.
This futures fund would allow the museum to "incrementally transition ... from reliance on annual local and state government funding" to a self-funded model - interest collected from the fund used to pay for QVMAG operations.
Other goals include improving organisational culture, updated branding and marketing strategies, improving access to the museum's collections, further audience and community engagement, and engagement with Aboriginal and First Nations peoples.
The latter includes the development of cultural protocols and other frameworks, to be finalised through 2024 and 2025.
The increased engagement with Aboriginal and First Nations people will be supported by capital works projects.
The gallery at Royal Park is deemed "far too small" and falls short of international standards according to the document, which necessitates an expansion of the centre.
This will include a Centre of Aboriginal Science and Education, and a Collection Discovery Centre to allow for best-practice storage and increased public access away from the flood-prone site at Inveresk.
None of these capital works projects have fixed deadlines.
The draft QVMAG Strategic Plan 2023-2038 is set for endorsement at the July 11 council meeting.
