Bystander confronts accused man after first court appearance on fatal crash

A 24-year-old man facing a manslaughter charge over the death of a pedestrian in a crash last year appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Ryan Kevin Murfet of Carrick did not plead to charges of manslaughter, causing grievous bodliy harm, cause the death of another person by negligent driving and cause grievous bodily harm to another person by negligent driving on Thursday October 12, 2023.
The charges say Mr Murfet without lawful excuse and by omissions resulting in culpable negligence failed in the use of his vehicle to take reasonable care to avoid damage to human life and thereby caused the death of Kane John Morgan and grievous bodily harm to Lance Peter Young.
Particulars of the charges are allegations that Mr Murfet drove at an excessive speed, drove with his headlights off and drove through a red light.
The crash at about 9.20pm claimed the life of a 26-year-old Mr Morgan who was walking with 46-year-old Scottsdale man Mr Young near the corner of Frederick Street and Margaret Streets.
Friends of the deceased man waited outside the court for Mr Murfet to leave the court after his appearance.
Three police officers turned up to keep the peace.
When Mr Murfet left the court one of the bystanders said: "You are on borrowed time, motherf...er, tick tock, tick tock."
Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned Mr Murfet's case until September 17, 2024.
Mr Murfet is on bail.
The crash occurred when a black Toyota CH-R attempted to turn right from Margaret Street into Frederick Street towards West Launceston when it was struck by a blue Mitsubishi Triton that was travelling north on Margaret street.
Police said at the time that a [then] 23-year-old Carrick man was driving the Triton which collided with the Toyota CH-R causing it to roll onto its side and strike the victim.
At the time Tasmania Police Northern District acting inspector Stuart Greenwood said both drivers and passengers in the vehicle were uninjured, and the Triton's driver stayed on-scene to assist police in initial stages of their enquiries.
"The occupants of the Toyota [...] did not remain at the scene initially," acting inspector Greenwood said.
"It is believed there were four of them. A short time later, three of those persons were taken into custody."
Acting inspector Greenwood said the fourth person was "still outstanding" and their motivations for leaving the scene were unknown and it was "concerning anyone would leave the scene of a crash, let alone where somebody's been seriously injured or killed".
A 35-year-old St Leonards man, Adam Jacob Shepherd, allegedly fled the crash scene and had his case mentioned in the Launceston Magistrates court in May.
