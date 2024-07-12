What made the news 20 years ago? From the Archive July 8-14 2004

Images making the news this week 20 years ago:
Hawks and West Coast met at York Park.
A crowd of 15,581 met at York Park to watch the West Coast Eagles defeat the Hawks by four points.
Fans met the Hawks players as they touched down at Launceston Airport.
Nala Mansell of Launceston led a march along Charles Street in support of the Aboriginal legal service.
Andre McCreadie of Launceston invented a State-champion cocktail.
Devonport cyclist Natasha Mapley was off to Italy for the world junior road titles.
Launceston actor and drama lecturer Michael Edgar was on stage for the production of St Nicholas at the Annexe Theatre in Inveresk.
Workers lay a gas pipeline in Westbury Road, Prospect.
Pharmacist Phil Gale, with assistants Natalie Plumbridge, Jan MacPherson, Amanda Eeles and Kylie Beveridge, raised funds for the Winter Relief appeal.
Pictures by Paul Scambler, Neil Richardson, Peter Lord, Lana Best, Phillip Biggs, Tim Hughes, Geoff Robson, Will Swan.
