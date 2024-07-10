Tassie bite: How much impact is cold weather having on AFL games in Launnie?

Do the Hawks have an advantage when playing in the Tassie cold?
That's what defender Jarman Impey was asked as Hawthorn prepare for their round 18 clash against Fremantle at UTAS Stadium on Saturday at 1.45pm.
"I'd like to think we can take the weather out and play in any situation but personally I do like when we play teams from interstate because they like warm weather and when it is a bit chilly it can put you off a little bit," he said.
"So personally, I do like that little advantage but that's something that we don't actually speak about."
Tasmania arguably offers the coldest playing conditions in the AFL with the Hawks and North Melbourne most used to it because they play four home games on the Apple Isle annually.
The Hawks have won their past four encounters and nine of their past 12 Launceston matches and have a 74 per cent overall winning record at the venue.
They defeated the Saints by five points in round nine and Greater Western Sydney by six points in round 13 and it could be argued the Hawks' familarity with the weather and venue could be giving them an edge in close contests.
Impey agreed the local knowledge helped and provided insight into how he prepares for playing in different weather conditions.
"When it's cold I like to warm up in pants or even a jumper so I'll leave on my hoodie as long as possible," he said.
"So I then can warm up and try to build a bit of a sweat. I know Luke Bruest does the same. So we like to feel nice and warm."
What about when it's hot?
"There are a lot of cool towels and stuff that we always put around our shoulders or sometimes we put our actual whole arms and maybe a little bit of chest in the ice bath before we run out," Impey said.
"So there's just little tips and tricks that we probably get a bit of a benefit from, probably mentally more than anything."
It comes at a time when the Gold Coast Suns' record away from home has been questioned. They often play in significantly warmer tempatures than the Melbourne-based teams.
The Suns, who have eight wins and eight losses, have won all their home games on the Gold Coast or in Darwin but haven't recorded an away victory this season.
Meanwhile, Fremantle's record at UTAS Stadium features two wins from 13 games and they last played at UTAS in round 17, 2021 and won comfortably.
They also reguarly train and play in warmer temperatures than the maximum of 11 degrees the Bureau of Meteorology anticipates for Launceston on Saturday.
Could the 13th-placed Hawks cause another big upset by knocking off the third-placed Dockers?
The Sam Mitchell-coached outfit will have to bounce back after their five-match winning streak was broken by Geelong last weekend.
They are in the middle of a massive three weeks with a blockbuster against Collingwood in round 19.
Impey is looking forward to the big games ahead with the Hawks still within striking distance of finals.
The 29-year-old is among Hawthorn's oldest players and is in the leadership group.
He said he had worked closely with the likes of Connor Macdonald, Massimo D'Ambrosio and Will Day but that he prided himself on making everyone feel welcome.
"There's no real singular person that I'm looking out for and I like it like that," he said.
What advice does the 188-gamer and former Port Adelaide player pass on?
"One thing is probably the standards around training with coming in and making sure you get something out of yourself and holding yourself to a higher standard," he said.
"Whether that's your professionalism around the club or outside the club or coming back in good nick in the off-season. I like to lead by example."
