The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Cricket Tasmania is dreaming about forecasted attendance numbers in Hobart

July 11 2024 - 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fans dressed like former cricket commentator Richie Benaud in Sydney. Picture by Rob Griffith)
Fans dressed like former cricket commentator Richie Benaud in Sydney. Picture by Rob Griffith)

Cricket Tasmania, you are dreaming if you think 23,000 people will attend each day of a five-day test match in Hobart. I have travelled from Devonport to Bellerive to watch test matches, and the capacity of that arena was never challenged. It was not the absence of a roof that kept spectators away. It was apathetic Hobartians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.