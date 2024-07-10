Cricket Tasmania is dreaming about forecasted attendance numbers in Hobart

Cricket Tasmania, you are dreaming if you think 23,000 people will attend each day of a five-day test match in Hobart. I have travelled from Devonport to Bellerive to watch test matches, and the capacity of that arena was never challenged. It was not the absence of a roof that kept spectators away. It was apathetic Hobartians.
Cricket Australia can host test matches at five mainland stadia, all of which have capacities more than double 23,000, in cities with populations more than double that of Tasmania.
Even if a six-test Ashes series is ever held again, I doubt that Hobart will be considered as host.
Ross Warren, Devonport
The risks faced by horses and greyhounds cannot conveniently be addressed by claiming that the "owners love their animals."
The primary issue of concern regarding horses is "What do we do with them when they are retired or fail to perform?" Horses are large, expensive, and difficult to maintain, and they live a long time.
Dog racing, on the other hand, is innately cruel. Regardless of what comforts the dogs may or may not enjoy when they return from the track, the very act of placing them in a confined space and demanding that they run in a circular field at speeds of up to 70 kph ensures that serious injury and sometimes death is unavoidable.
I repeat: the "sport" of greyhound racing is innately cruel. It has been phased out in most countries. Why not here? One cannot help but conclude that it's "all about the revenue, and we'll accept that from any quarter, thank you very much".
Politicians argue that the sport appeals to "working class folk who turn up at the pub in droves on a Saturday afternoon to place a punt; a pastime that has become a "tradition" that needs to be maintained. It isn't! Only 1 per cent of Tasmanians have ever attended a greyhound race. The vast majority have never placed a bet and would prefer the government to stop funding the "sport". Politicians fear becoming a target of a retaliatory campaign by monied interests. That's the only explanation for why it continues.
Nicholas Cohen, Margate
IN RESPONSE to: 'FIRST LOOK: Macquarie Point stadium to have transparent, timber roof' (The Examiner, July 7): Interesting to see if condensation will be an issue with the clear roof design, especially on a cold Hobart night
John Collins, Launceston
JUST read an article in an old edition of the local paper where I come from in the UK. Apparently, a factory went up in flames due to the sun shining through the glass roof and setting the contents on fire. Now, if this can happen in England, where it's very rare for temperatures to reach dizzy heights, how likely is it that the biggest glass-roofed stadium in the world could go the same way!? Even if that doesn't happen some cricketers could spontaneously combust if playing under all that glass in the summer! Ah well, we'll see, especially as the whole thing still has to pass the whole of parliament. I'd also love to know how much we are forking out to all those involved in the planning of this folly before the AFL gives their permission for a team!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
AFL, the Olympics, international cricket, the Melbourne Cup and the Australian Open. Australians love free-to-air sports.
In the coming weeks, we will all be yelling Aussie, Aussie, Aussie on our television screens as Australian athletes win gold in Paris.
The Albanese Government's amendments to the anti-siphoning scheme regulate global streaming companies for the very first time.
Without these reforms, there would be nothing to prevent streaming companies from acquiring exclusive television rights to events, including live sports - leaving Australians with no free sport whatsoever.
I'm sure you are aware that free-to-air television has held the rights to the NRL, AFL, Olympics, international cricket, and Australian Open for some time, with both broadcasting and digital rights.
The majority of Australians continue to view iconic sporting events for free through free-to-air broadcasting, and the Albanese Government wants this to continue.
I wish our athletes all the very best for Paris 2024.
C'mon, Aussies!
Senator Helen Polley, Labor Senator for Tasmania
