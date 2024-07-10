Cricket Tasmania is dreaming about forecasted attendance numbers in Hobart

JUST read an article in an old edition of the local paper where I come from in the UK. Apparently, a factory went up in flames due to the sun shining through the glass roof and setting the contents on fire. Now, if this can happen in England, where it's very rare for temperatures to reach dizzy heights, how likely is it that the biggest glass-roofed stadium in the world could go the same way!? Even if that doesn't happen some cricketers could spontaneously combust if playing under all that glass in the summer! Ah well, we'll see, especially as the whole thing still has to pass the whole of parliament. I'd also love to know how much we are forking out to all those involved in the planning of this folly before the AFL gives their permission for a team!