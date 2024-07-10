The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Tasmanian government aims to attract and retain younger residents

By Jeremy Rockliff
July 11 2024 - 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmania is known as the entrepreneurial State, where people with good ideas can build something special.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.