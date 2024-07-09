Motorway traffic slowed to a crawl after six-car pile-up in state's South

Emergency services had their work cut out for them as they responded to two separate crashes that happened in quick succession.
Both happened on the Southern Outlet early July 10.
The first, a six-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the road near Tolmans Hill was reported by emergency services shortly after 6.30am.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, however one lane was closed and police urged motorists to drive with caution due to the wet weather.
A second crash, this one between Kingston and Tolmans Hill, was reported about 7.30am and diversions via the Channel Highway were set up.
Nobody was seriously injured in that crash.
By 7.50am both lanes at Tolmans Hill were reopened, and police said the second crash scene was also cleared.
Emergency services were set to remain at the scene for traffic control as traffic congestion cleared.
