Chinese man allegedly made fake videos, demanded $3m ransom in Launceston

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 11 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
A unit in the Launceston suburb of Youngtown where Chinese national Zheming Zhang is alleged to have kidnapped a woman and attempted to exhort $3million
A Chinese national who travelled to Tasmania in an attempt to extort $3 million dollars from a Chinese student has appeared in an ACT court and is also wanted in NSW on similar allegations.

