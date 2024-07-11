Chinese man allegedly made fake videos, demanded $3m ransom in Launceston

A Chinese national who travelled to Tasmania in an attempt to extort $3 million dollars from a Chinese student has appeared in an ACT court and is also wanted in NSW on similar allegations.
Zheming Zhang, 22, of the Brisbane suburb of Herston, appeared in the ACT Magistrates court on May 8 on a count of kidnapping and is due to reappear on July 22.
The ACT appearance came after he was extradited from Queensland by ACT Policing on May 7, 2024.
A NSW police media unit spokesman told The Examiner: "A 22-year-old man is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant in relation to alleged kidnapping offences."
Mr Zhang was remanded in custody on August 28, 2023, after appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a charge of kidnapping.
Court documents outline Tasmania Police's allegations.
"You are charged that with an intent to extort from one Dong Hai Xia monies to the value of 15 million Chinese Yuan, you made a demand containing threats that an injury would be caused to one Nan Xia if such a demand was not complied with," the charge said.
"You did on the 28th August 2023 at Launceston in Tasmania take and detain one Nan Xia being the person in respect of whom those threats were made."
The court heard in August that Mr Zhang claimed he was a representative of the Chinese Government and purported to be a police officer from Shanghai.
He met Ms Xia, normally an interstate resident, at a unit in Harrow Street Youngtown after she flew to Tasmania under instruction.
The court heard that two videos were allegedly created at the address: One video showed the complainant on the floor with an axe to the back of her neck, and the second video showed the complainant on the floor with the defendant [Mr Zhang] slapping her to the face.
The videos were sent to Ms Xia's family.
NSW Police attended the hearing. They were told that an application for extradition to NSW would be made and that Mr Zhang was considered a flight risk.
Mr Zhang, who is on a student visa, pleaded not guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 27, 2023, and was remanded in custody to reappear in November.
He was granted bail in April to reappear in the Supreme Court on April 22, 2024.
In the Supreme Court appearance, Mr Zhang's lawyer, Sarah Condon, told Justice Robert Pearce that she anticipated making a request to the Director of Public Prosecutions for discontinuance of the case.
"There are reasonable prospects it may be discontinued," Ms Condon said. His next appearance via video link from Brisbane was set for June 7.
Mr Zhang is due to reappear again in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on July 26, 2024
Meanwhile, in the ACT Magistrates Court, Mr Zhang faced a charge of kidnapping, forcible confinement, impersonating a police officer and obtaining a financial advantage.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were alleged to have occurred on August 17, 2023 - just 11 days before the alleged Tasmanian kidnapping.
An ACT Policing media officer told the Examiner that the force began investigating the virtual kidnapping incident after a complaint was made on September 19, 2023.
The ACT Magistrates Court heard that Mr Zhang was alleged to have impersonated a Chinese police officer in the virtual kidnapping scam, which ultimately resulted in payments totalling $400,000 being made.
ACT court documents show that ACT police allege the student was told she was a suspect in a money laundering investigation.
She was told to book a room to meet a Chinese police officer who was Mr Zhang.
Police allege Mr Zhang showed the woman identification and prompted her to send money over several weeks.
The court heard the woman was directed to buy makeup and rope before being made to pose in compromising positions for photos.
Similar to the crime alleged in Launceston the photos were sent to her family with ransom demands.
A prosecutor told the ACT court that Mr Zhang may have been part of a larger criminal network.
She told the court that the network was sophisticated and involved multiple victims and "exorbitant" amounts of money.
The court heard that Mr Zhang was facing "strikingly similar" offences in other states.
He is due to reappear in the ACT court on July 22.
Neither Tasmania Police nor ACT Policing would discuss whether the information about Mr Zhang's bail achievement had been relayed to interstate police forces.
