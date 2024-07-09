Shekinah House is providing practical help for Launceston's homeless

Mahatma Gandhi once said, "A civilisation is measured by how it treats its weakest members," Gandhi would, therefore, be proud of Launceston's homeless charity, Shekinah House.
Shekinah House Coordinator Louise Cowan said that since the organisation began in 2014, it has been trying to fill some gaps in providing food and other assistance to people in need.
"We currently have more than 50 volunteers who work across various areas, mostly with people sleeping rough; we provide shower and laundry facilities, access to tent sleeping bags, blankets, and other things to keep warm, particularly over winter," Ms Cowan said.
Shekinah House also provides people experiencing homelessness with fresh fruit every day, bottled water, and snack foods that they can take and eat when no other service is open for them to access food.
"We also help many families struggling to make ends meet, given rents have gone through the roof recently," Ms Cowan said.
The coordinator said when she started working in homelessness support, she found it "heartbreaking to see that people didn't have a roof over their heads. And then that they just didn't have the other basic things that we take for granted".
According to Ms Cowan, the dual crisis of cost of living and a housing shortage have contributed to an uptick in homelessness.
"So we're seeing people on the streets longer than ever before. It's not unusual to have somebody come to us who's been on the streets for three or four years now waiting for housing," Ms Cowan said.
The coordinator said she sees a lot of young single men coming in and is starting to see more mature-aged people as well, mainly single ladies who may have pets and are sleeping in their cars because they can't access crisis accommodation.
She said she has seen cases where a mature-aged married couple has a disability, and the wife's been a carer, and they have been sleeping in a van with their dogs.
"We understand it could happen to any of us if our financial circumstances change tomorrow. And so we look at whatever we can do to let people know that we care about them and give them hope that there are people who care," Ms Cowan said.
She said that having tents, sleeping bags, and blankets donated by the public significantly helps people experiencing homelessness during the winter.
"Having more volunteers who can help clean the shower and do people's laundry for them would be great. It would help our small team of volunteers to do that better," Ms Cowan said.
She said warm winter socks and hand warmers for the inside of gloves are just some of the donated items, which are highly rated among the people she helps.
Shekinah House stocks a selection of brand-new socks, underwear, hoodies, track pants, and T-shirts, which have all come from the generosity of members of the public.
She said one lady was working at Kmart and was given a $450 voucher for all her years of service, which helped fund some of the new clothes.
"We've had families that we've had to find a big tent to give them and three or four sleeping bags within one family," Ms Cowan said.
According to Ms Cowan, the City of Launceston Council has been supportive in terms of assistance and advocacy regarding the homelessness issue.
"I admire the council; they are not expected to work in homelessness as such, as it is a federal and state government brief, but they will do what they can to be supportive," Ms Cowan said.
The coordinator said that in the past, the council has been instrumental in connecting businesses wishing to donate goods with the relevant homelessness charities.
She said she has people who have come in stressed about what they are expected to do to get their Centrelink payment and need a postal address to receive those payments.
"We have a post office box across the road, so people can access that to have a postal address," Ms Cowan said.
Regarding solutions to the homelessness issue, Ms Cowan said, "We need to build more houses and increase the state's mental health services".
