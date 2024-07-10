One of the city's newest authors writes herself into its literary scene

At most book signings in small towns where the author lives, readers are usually more familiar with the writer than just by their written word.
A fan might come up to the scribe's signing table to have them scribble in their copy's front page and greet them knowingly.
There is, often, far less than six degrees of separation: the home-town reader knows their parents; sees them at the shops; goes to the gym with them or went to school with them.
But for Poppy Rose Solomon - who only moved to Launceston earlier this year - that's not the case, even if copies of her books have made it to Petrarch's.
She hardly knows a soul in the city, let alone its literary world. So for her first signing in town, she's hoping she can change that.
The young adult fantasy romance author is holding her debut book signing at Brisbane Street's The Lounge this Saturday, July 13, for the latest novel in her magical saga series inspired by beloved fairy tales and classics.
"I'd love to meet more readers and establish myself in the publishing community here, helping to encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to read more," Solomon said.
"This event is so exciting for me and I'm very grateful to Launceston Central and the wonderful space they've created in The Lounge," she said.
Solomon moved to Launceston earlier this year from Queensland, and hopes the signing event can be reciprocal, one that offers an opportunity for old and new fans to meet her, and for her to meet the literary community.
The signing will revolve around her The Woken Kingdom series, a magical saga inspired by classic ballet stories such as Swan Lake, which blends beloved tropes with twists in a fantasy world.
Her most recent publication, and the series third instalment, Haunted Princess, is inspired by the ballet Giselle.
"Haunted Princess feels like my most ambitious book yet in terms of building tension in a fantasy setting," Solomon said.
"Book three was so fun to write, and yet the hardest in the series by far - I can't wait to see what readers think."
Poppy Rose Solomon's book series, The Woken Kingdom, is available for purchase online, with signed copies available at the signing event at The Lounge on July 13, from 11am-2pm.
