Launceston forecast for warm spike amid ongoing cold spell

Launceston recorded its highest temperature in more than a month on Monday, capping out at 14.6 degrees.
The usually-mild reading felt positively balmy in contrast to June, when the temperature remained in the single digits more often than not.
But when it comes to heat, July didn't have the strongest of starts. Launceston received lows of -3 and highs of 10 degrees for the first three days of the month before dipping to -4 and 9 degrees by the 5th.
Renowned statewide for its snowy winters, the town of Liawenee recorded Tasmania's second coldest night ever on July 3, at -12.9 degrees.
It came agonisingly close to the state record of -14.2 degrees, also set by Liawenee back in August 2020.
But Tasmania bounced back quickly from the cold snap, with Launceston charting a trend of warmer days heading into this week.
Tuesday hit an overnight minimum of 6.3 degrees, the highest reading for the city since June 4.
This week's forecast tells a similar story, with highs between 13-15 degrees and lows ranging from 4-7 degrees.
The chance for morning frost will be at a low as rain returns to town, although it should clear up by the weekend.
Wednesday and Thursday are predicted to receive up to 10 millimetres, with the former to come in the morning and the latter forecast for the afternoon and evening.
Friday stands at a 70 per cent chance for up to five mm while northerly winds could reach 20 kilometres throughout the day.
Saturday and Sunday should remain dry, but at the cost of plummeting temperatures. Maximums of just 11 degrees are on the cards, with minimums of -1 by Monday.
Needless to say, morning frost will be back by the end of the week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.