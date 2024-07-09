More heritage listings on the horizon

Launceston boasts a rich architectural history, with our city adorned by some of the most beautiful old buildings that are a testament to our heritage and worth preserving.
Joe Colbrook reports after a council review of more than 1100 properties, 38 could be added to Launceston's local heritage register.
The Examiner's Winter relief appeal is in full swing, and we are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support and generosity of our readers. Hamish Geale tells us a Prospect-based civil construction firm has thrown its support behind families doing it tough in Launceston.
The Dorset municipality has been without a sitting council for almost a year after an investigation into its governance was launched. Matt Maloney explains the mayor has some interesting thoughts on what comes next for him.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting The Examiner. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you receive this newsletter to stay updated with our region's daily headlines, we invite you to join us as a subscriber.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.