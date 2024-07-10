Traffic a key concern as St Leonards subdivision put before councillors

A 53-lot subdivision in Launceston's east has caused some consternation in the community, with residents concerned over traffic management.
The proposal by JAC Group is to divide land at 169 St Leonards Road, St Leonards into space for more than 50 homes, with road connections to Pinsley Drive and Abels Hill Road.
Planning documents state the development will be reliant on the Pinsley Drive intersection for the immediate future, which caused the most concern for neighbouring residents.
Five people made objections to the council while plans were exhibited during June.
The main issue raised was traffic flow, however one person said the development would impact property values and the safety of local children.
Some of the objectors said Pinsley Drive was too narrow to handle increased volumes of traffic, and the installation of parking bays nearby would not help the situation.
Others said the development would be better off if it utilised an existing road connection to St Leonards Road, however council planning officers said that part of the site was not suitable due to the terrain.
The council planning officers said the predicted level of traffic along Pinsely Drive was within the capacity of the road.
The issues around safety and property values were not relevant to the planning assessment process, according to the planning officers.
The planning officers recommended the development application be approved, and City of Launceston councillors will vote on the proposal at their July 11 meeting.
