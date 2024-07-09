Inquest into Targa deaths to begin as cloud hangs over race's future

A coronial inquest into the deaths of four Targa Tasmania race competitors in 2021 and 2022 will get under way in Hobart later this month amid questions over the future of the event in the state.
Shane Navin, Leigh Mundy and Dennis Neagle died in crashes during the iconic race in 2021, and Anthony Seymour died when he crashed his car in the event in the following year.
The spate of deaths in subsequent years sparked investigations by sport administrator Motorsports Australia, and prompted concern over the safety of the race.
A state coronial investigation was later instituted, and the first day of an expected five-day hearing begins on July 26.
Organisers cancelled the 2023 race amid uncertainty over a review into the deaths by Motorsports Australia, while the 2024 race was also cancelled.
Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said last year that delaying the race until 2025 would allow the organisation time to prepare properly as well as deal with the coronial process.
He said renewed support from the state government, with funding for the event from 2025 to 2029, had reassured participants that Tasmanians want the race to continue.
Mr Perry has been contacted for further comment regarding the inquest.
Targa race deaths have occurred in the past, but the spate of fourth deaths over 12 months was unprecedented.
In 2021, Leigh Mundy and Dennis Neagle were killed when their car veered off the road during a stage near Cygnet, south of Hobart, on April 18.
Then veteran competitor Shane Navin died after his 1979 Mazda RX-7 crashed at Double Barrel Creek five days later, on April 23.
The next year, on April 26, 2022, Targa competitor Mr Seymour died after his 2013 Lotus Exige left the road on a sharp bend, crashed through a rope wire barrier and collided with a tree near Mount Roland, south-west of Railton.
A review panel later found that Mr Seymour had died of asphyxiation after his helmet was pulled down and trapped by the roll cage bars that had collapsed during the crash.
His co-driver, his wife, Sandra Seymour, sustained minor injuries.
In their review of the incidents published in February 2023, investigators of Motorsport Australia concluded that the race featured a number of shortcomings and failings that, without significant changes, posed "unacceptably high" risks to competitors.
"The likelihood of further serious incidents is unacceptably high," the Motorsport Australia panel review concluded.
"These shortcomings arise from what the panel considers to have been a relaxation of controls on vehicle eligibility as the performance capabilities of production cars have evolved over time."
It also concluded that race organisers had not recognised the "inherent dangers" of some sections of road that have "inadequate, and often no, protection to crews" that lose control of their vehicles.
They also found that many crews lacked the skills needed to safely compete.
"Some participants in outright competition lack insight into the risks inherent in the discipline and are permitted to compete in often high-powered vehicles when they do not have, or are not established to have, sufficient experience and skills to maintain control of their vehicles, particularly in difficult conditions.
"These failings are manifest in the Targa Tasmania event."
The Targa Tasmania organisers split from Motorsport Australia last year following the release of the panel review.
In a statement released on July 14 2023, Targa stated that uncertainty over Motorsports Australia's review and the decision to limit speed on some routes to 110 k/hr had resulted in the withdrawal of over 80 per cent of participants of some tours.
"Due to these unprecedented challenges, TARGA Australia has advised Motorsport Australia that they can no longer align their business with the governing body and will not seek a contract renewal on future events run by TARGA Australia," the statement read.
After the split with Motorsports Australia, Targa is now devising its own rules under which the race will be run in 2025.
