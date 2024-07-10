The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Spare the Tyre around the Belly: Battle of the waistline

By Professor George Razay
July 10 2024 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The prevalence of obesity is reaching epidemic proportions. Picture ACM archive.
The prevalence of obesity is reaching epidemic proportions. Picture ACM archive.

The prevalence of obesity is reaching epidemic proportions, affecting 31.7 per cent of Australians and 37 per cent of Tasmanians in 2022. However, where the fat is deposited may be more important than the total amount of fat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.