Spare the Tyre around the Belly: Battle of the waistline

The prevalence of obesity is reaching epidemic proportions, affecting 31.7 per cent of Australians and 37 per cent of Tasmanians in 2022. However, where the fat is deposited may be more important than the total amount of fat.
The importance of body build can be traced back to ancient Greece. Hippocrates classified people into habitus phthisicus (slim human) and habitus apolepticus (chubby human), which was used to denote stroke.
It was not until the mid-last century that the importance of body fat distribution was recognised. The body shape was divided into the female pattern "gynoid", also known as "pear-shaped", with excess fat in the lower part of the body, especially hips, buttocks and thighs, and the male pattern "android", also known as "apple-shaped", with the accumulation of fat in the upper part of the body primarily the chest and abdomen. Abdominal fat, often termed as a spare tyre, belly fat and muffin top, can be measured by the circumference of the waist, which is measured at the narrowest part of the waist just above the navel.
In an epidemiological study of 1896 people, which was my thesis for the degree of Doctor of Medicine, University of Bristol, England, abdominal obesity was associated with adverse cardiovascular risk factors, especially in women. These factors included lower blood levels of good HDL cholesterol and higher levels of bad cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose, and insulin, which are indicators of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome.
Moreover, in the Launceston Alzheimer's risk factors study, we reported that metabolic syndrome and abdominal obesity more than double the risk of Alzheimer's disease.
Our waistlines tend to increase as we get older, partly due to a drop in the growth and sex hormones. Oestrogen plays an important role in fat storage and distribution, which tends to accumulate in the thighs, hips and buttocks before menopause, but during and after menopause, the fat tends to move to the belly.
Moreover, lifestyles that include a poor diet, eating too much food and physical inactivity are worsened by sitting at a desk or in front of the television for long periods of time, contributing to one's spare tyre. In men, a waist measurement of 94cm, and in women, 80cm or more, puts them at increased risk of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and death. The 2022 Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed the average waist circumference for men was 99.3cm, while for women it was 91cm, with 68% of Australians and 73.4% of Tasmanian adults having a large waist that puts them at increased risk of diseases.
Lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and regular exercise, are essential in shedding the spare tyre. It doesn't have to be vigorous exercise. Even just a half-hour regular daily walk can help keep the waistline in check, as belly fat tends to come off more easily than other types. Moreover, the battle against the bulging waistline should start early in mid-life to decrease the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease in the senior years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.