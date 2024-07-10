Spare the Tyre around the Belly: Battle of the waistline

It was not until the mid-last century that the importance of body fat distribution was recognised. The body shape was divided into the female pattern "gynoid", also known as "pear-shaped", with excess fat in the lower part of the body, especially hips, buttocks and thighs, and the male pattern "android", also known as "apple-shaped", with the accumulation of fat in the upper part of the body primarily the chest and abdomen. Abdominal fat, often termed as a spare tyre, belly fat and muffin top, can be measured by the circumference of the waist, which is measured at the narrowest part of the waist just above the navel.