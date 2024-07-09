Health boss silent on call for pay boost to help fill nurse vacancies

A top health boss has admitted that 700 health positions created as part of the state's COVID response are now unfunded, and some of them might be axed.
At a NAIDOC Week press conference on Tuesday organised to showcase new hospital scrubs designed by Indigenous artist Takira Simon-Brown, Deputy Secretary for Hospitals and Primary Care Brendan Docherty said more health staff had been employed in the last two or three years than ever before.
But when asked whether the Department of Health planned to boost salaries to help fill the hundreds of vacant nurse and midwifery positions, including at the LGH and the North West Regional Hospital, Mr Docherty failed to answer.
"We are committed to ensuring that vacancies are filled; we have an ongoing recruitment program," he said.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation has previously said there were 1000 vacancies across the state, and that the shortage was adding to the pressure on remaining staff and putting patients at risk.
Mr Docherty said the Tasmanian Health Service (THS) was trying to recruit based on Tasmania's advantages of being an attractive place to live.
"We've done some successful international recruitment ... and we are also increasing the number of enrolled nurses on the board.
"It's a great place to live, a great place to work, and we are trying to find our point of difference so that we can recruit and retain nurses, midwives, doctors, and allied health staff."
He said other states experienced similar staff recruitment issues.
He also confirmed that 700 Department of Health staff positions recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic were no longer funded.
"Like other jurisdictions, some of those positions need to be absorbed into the business.
"They probably did useful tasks and responsibilities during COVID, but now that we are exiting COVID... some of those positions are not required.
"But we are funding new positions, so the opportunity is that these people can be retained or reallocated into roles that are coming up or going to become available."
ANMF Tasmanian secretary Emily Shepherd has previously said that recent efforts to rein in staff costs were driving the Tasmanian Health Service and the Tasmanian community towards crisis.
"It's time to actually admit to the issues, listen to staff on the ground and actually support staff to rebuild transparency and culture," she said.
"The best way to do so is to show respect to the hard-working and committed staff at the LGH who want to make their hospital safe again and show that the government values them by giving them the resources they need to fix the problems, not just sweep them under the carpet."
