Art Deco bus shelter, Masonic Lodge among proposed heritage list additions

After a council review of more than 1100 properties, 38 could be added to Launceston's local heritage register.
A further 11 properties already on their register are set to have their respective listings updated to include data sheets which detail their heritage significance.
Of the 38 properties slated for inclusion seven are in East Launceston.
Six are found in each of West Launceston, Newstead and Invermay, five are in Launceston, three are in Trevallyn and two are in Mowbray.
The remaining three are in South Launceston, Norwood and St Leonards.
The properties are mostly residential, however some non-residential inclusions are the Masonic Hall at Newstead and a bus stop on Penquite Road.
The latter of these was deemed "highly significant" in its accompanying datasheet, as it was a "confident application" of Utilitarian or Art Deco style.
"Its townscape associations, as a bus/tram terminus building, are regarded as important to the community's sense of place," the datasheet said.
The new additions also include Lamont House at Mowbray, which was built in 1823 and identified as one of the earliest Colonial-style buildings in town.
"The building is distinctive and adds to the collective historic value of the city as well as having high individual significance," the datasheet said.
The 11 updated listings include the former L.W. Smith building at Invermay, which was singled out as symbolising a key stage in Launceston's industrial development.
During public consultation in March 2023, the council sent letters to the owners of 1131 properties across the council area.
The vast majority of property owners - 815 in total - did not respond and 141 said they were opposed to their property being listed.
A further 66 owners were listed as "hesitant to listing", while 73 were supportive of listing their property and 36 were supportive of listing their properties with amendments.
The amendments to the Launceston Local Heritage Register will be put to councillors at their July 11 meeting.
If approved by councillors, the amendments will be exhibited for 28 days with members of the public invited to have their say.
Then, councillors will be given before referring it to the Tasmanian Planning Commission for final approval.
