NTFA footy coach: Selection decision 'one I have to take on the chin'

South Launceston coach Jack Maher has admitted he could have been prepared better for Zach Morris' debut for Longford on Saturday.
Morris, a former Launceston Blue and VFL player who switched from Norwood recently, kicked three goals and was named the Tigers' best in their 10-point home win against the Bulldogs.
He was dominant up forward before having a role around the ball later in the game.
Maher provided great insight after the Bulldogs' 11-game winning run was broken.
"I hadn't seen much of Zach. Obviously Jay (Blackberry) and Brendan Taylor played with him at Launnie and he had a big pre-season over in the SANFL," he said.
"That was probably my fault at the selection table that I probably needed to bring another key back in.
"We played Lachie Bryan who was a bit under-sized and he battled away but (Morris) probably had too much size for him.
"So that's probably one that I have to take on the chin. But there's definitely some valuable lessons for us moving into the finals when we come up against them again."
South were without co-captain and midfielder Grant Holt who Maher said was sidelined with a minor hamstring complaint.
The Bulldogs were also missing defenders Harry Charlesworth and Olly Woodcock-Davis.
"That's footy, you can't have your best side out there every week but we're not going to use that as an excuse that's for sure."
The coach said the defenders would be back after the July 20 league bye as Charlesworth is dealing with knee inflamtion and Woodcock-Davis is away.
Maher said he wasn't a fan of the idea that a loss was what South needed at some stage this season to stay accountable.
"I'm not the biggest believer in that, our mantra is you want to win every game of football you play in and you just want to keep getting better," he said.
"If you're slighty off and not playing to your potential, anyone can beat anyone."
Maher said his team battled well but that the damage was done in the first half when they couldn't move the ball forward. Longford took a 21-point lead to the main break.
He said it was due to a mix of the Tigers' pressure as well as the Bulldogs' poor execution by foot.
"We walked away thinking that there's a lot of stuff that we can fix ourselves and that could definitely help with the result."
Stand-in skipper Cody Lowe battled tirelessly, which drew praise from the crowd, and Maher said it was one of the best games he had seen the ruck play given his tap work and follow-up around the ground.
South play away to the winless Scottsdale at 2.30pm on Saturday.
Maher said they were unlikely to bring any players back and were looking forward to being back to full health after the bye.
He added co-captain Blackberry, who hasn't played seniors this year, will return from work commitments in the final two home-and-away rounds.
The Examiner has introduced a NTFA premier player of the year gong to discover the best big-game performer.
Its purpose is to identify the best performances particularly in the most-competitive matches.
