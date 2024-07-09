Tasmanian cricket's home in question as sport plans departure

As Cricket Tasmania hops onto the Macquarie Point bandwagon, the sport's current home in the state looks to be in doubt.
In a press conference outlining why Hobart's potential new waterfront precinct would be the perfect new venue for domestic and international red and white-ball cricket, the question was raised about what the state's sporting body would do with Bellerive Oval.
"The future of Bellerive, a lot of people think is up in the air at the moment," Cricket Tasmania chairman David Boon answered.
"It has served Tasmanian cricket exceptionally well for a lot of years and been our home and if that continues to be the case, maybe, maybe not."
Chief executive Dominic Baker elaborated, explaining why conversations need to be had over future cricket at the 19,500-seat venue.
"[Talks need to be had about] what do we do based on taking all our fan-faced cricket out of this stadium and putting it into somewhere else, because we own the infrastructure here," he said.
"Without the revenue that comes from fan-facing cricket, we've got an issue with the upkeep and maintenance of here.
"We'll work with government on that, we need to start talking about that very, very soon."
Baker added that the growth of the sport in the state meant Bellerive was no longer a viable option to contain cricket's elite level.
"This venue was originally designed for 20 male cricketers and now we have 56 male and female athletes, we have over 120 boys and girls in our pathways and it has become difficult to manage all that out of here," he said.
"We've got aspirations to potentially have a high-performance centre of our own, we've been looking at that for quite a while, we'll continue down the path and absolutely this plays a role in that.
"We can't get away from the fact that we want to have the best fan experience for cricket fans and we think that we'll be at a new stadium, but to do that we've got to be able to manage the cost of running another venue on our own."
With North Melbourne-hosted AFL games also tipped to disappear from the stadium should the new one arrive, State League club Clarence may end up being the only tenants, a cost they likely cannot solely afford.
Baker said he did not know what would become of cricket's current Tasmanian home, but he believed there were "a myriad of options" that may prevent its demise.
"There's been no discussion around the future of [Bellerive] with us," he said.
"There's plenty of sport here at the next tier down that can be played at this venue, I'm sure the AFL club will have content that they'll need to play somewhere, we also have domestic cricket that potentially could be played here as well.
"There's a lot of other sports that are homeless for want of a better term as far as head offices are concerned.
"If you weren't playing cricket here, there is a lot of space to set this up as a venue for other sports to do their training bases from but that's me speculating, I think it needs a well-crafted plan.
"It needs the bigger codes to come together with government to really work out what that looks like in the future."
The stadium is likely to continue hosting Clarence, Tasmanian Tigers, Hobart Hurricanes and North Melbourne until at least the Macquarie Point project's completion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.