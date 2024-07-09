The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Tasmanian cricket's home in question as sport plans departure

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 9 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bellerive Oval hosted the fifth Ashes Test in 2022. Picture by Rob Shaw
Bellerive Oval hosted the fifth Ashes Test in 2022. Picture by Rob Shaw

As Cricket Tasmania hops onto the Macquarie Point bandwagon, the sport's current home in the state looks to be in doubt.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL

Cripps calls for AFL Brownlow eligibility change

Sydney star Isaac Heeney checks on St Kilda opponent Jimmy Webster after their incident on Sunday. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Oliver Caffrey and Joanna Guelas
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.